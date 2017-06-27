DWWA Judge profile: Ying Guo

Ying Guo is a judge at the 2017 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Ying Guo

Ying Guo is the Senior Sommelier of Four Seasons Hotel China. Ying joined Four Seasons three years ago during the pre-opening of Four Seasons Hotel Pudong, Shanghai. As a local Chinese sommelier, Ying has organised numerous wine tastings at Four Seasons, such as the Chateau Margaux vertical tasting, Biondi Santi vertical and Quintarelli.

In addition to these tasting events, she has been involved in other high-profile events, including Robert Parker’s Grand World Tour, the annual Chaîne des Rôtisseurs gala induction, and the 2014 China’s Wine List of the Year Awards. Ying has also judged at the China Sommeliers Wine & Spirits Challenge and China’s national sommelier competition.

Her many accolades include winner of the China National Sommelier Competition 2012, and 4th place at the World’s Best Young Sommelier competition 2013. Recently, in her extended role as Senior Sommelier of Four Seasons, Ying will be supporting the Sommeliers and Restaurant Managers in all Four Seasons hotels in China. She will be available to assist with on-property training and guidance but also help our operations by developing and directing wine programs for the region.

Ying Guo has previously judged at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards.