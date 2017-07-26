360 Bar and Dining: DWWA 2017 promotion in November

Sydney-based restaurant, 360 Bar and Dining, will be promoting six DWWA 2017 winners

360 Bar and Dining, a stylish and intimate restaurant in Sydney, Australia, will be showcasing six DWWA 2017 wining wines this November.

The restaurant has set industry benchmarks for revolving restaurants worldwide and continues to impress diners with innovative modern Australian inspired menus and excellent service.

The following DWWA winning wines will be available to taste throughout the month of November:

Promotional period: 7th November – 3rd December

Address: Sydney Tower Dining, Reception Level 4 Sydney Westfield Centre, Between Pitt & Castlereagh Streets Sydney NSW 2000

Website: www.360dining.com.au