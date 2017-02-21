Best Chablis 2015 wines tasted by Decanter experts

See some of the top Chablis 2015 wines tasted during the Burgundy en primeur season by Decanter's Stephen Brook.

Burgundy 2015 vintage
Stephen Brook tasted more than 200 Chablis wines for Decanter‘s Burgundy 2015 en primeur report. Below, you can see a selection of top scorers.

All of the wines below meet the 95-point minimum score required to be considered as ‘Outstanding’ in a Decanter panel tasting.

Domaine William Fevre, Chablis, Bougros Grand Cru, Côte

From just over two hectares planted on the steepest part of the vineyard. Pungent yet elegant white peach nose displaying discreet power. Fine attack, precise and lifted, with ample fruit and a light touch. Silky and refined with a clear minerality on the finish. Not a flashy style, but tense…

Points 97
Christian Moreau, Chablis, Les Clos Grand Cru, Clos des

From one hectare within Les Clos. Firm, rather closed nose, with a touch of oak. Rich, imposing, very concentrated and taut. Nutty and mineral on the palate, with some bracing austerity. Fine balance and potential, with a very long refined finish.

Points 96
Domaine Laroche, Chablis, Blanchots Grand Cru, La Reserve de

Powerful mineral nose, has heft and assertiveness. Aged mostly in oak, but not new oak, so the wood adds texture rather than flavour. Very rich with a distinct sucrosity, it seems to have less initial grip than the regular Blanchots, but then the mineral bite and grip creep up on…

Points 96
Domaine William Fevre, Chablis, Les Clos Grand Cru, 2015

A distinctly toasty nose, still reticent, with lime and apple fruit. Broad and rich, the palate shows ample sucrosity and intensity, lifted by fine acidity with a pungent and saline finish. Nutty and very long, and the wood seems well integrated.

Points 96
Christian Moreau, Chablis, Les Clos Grand Cru, Chablis, 2015

Tangy, mineral nose with remarkable purity of fruit and lift, showing scents of white peach and apple aromas. Splendid attack, rich and robust on the palate with force and pungency but not aggressive. Nutty and mineral, with a very long and bright finish and impeccable balance.

Points 95
Domaine Laroche, Chablis, Blanchot Grand Cru, Chablis, 2015

Enticing apple and marzipan nose with a light toastiness. Good attack, lean and precise, the palate has energy and flair but not at the expense of ripeness and weight. Mineral and saline, with impeccable balance and a long finish.

Points 95
Domaine Jean-Paul et Benoît Droin, Chablis, Valmur Grand

Restrained nose of green apple and quince. Rich, broad attack that has power and weight; almost massive but without losing freshness and grip. Valmur is not a site renowned for its minerality, yet this has a distinct stoniness. Imposing and dense, this should age very well.

Points 95
Domaine Jean-Paul et Benoît Droin, Chablis, Les Clos Grand

Only half of the crop survived due to hail. It has a ripe, intense, very complex nose with floral aromas alongside hints of white peach and apple. The rich attack leads into a compact and dense palate. This shows excellent balance as well as weight, and the firm minerality on…

Points 95