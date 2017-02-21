Best Chablis 2015 wines tasted by Decanter experts

See some of the top Chablis 2015 wines tasted during the Burgundy en primeur season by Decanter's Stephen Brook.
Stephen Brook tasted more than 200 Chablis wines for Decanter‘s Burgundy 2015 en primeur report. Below, you can see a selection of top scorers.
All of the wines below meet the 95-point minimum score required to be considered as ‘Outstanding’ in a Decanter panel tasting.
See our best Chablis 2015 wines:
Domaine William Fevre, Chablis, Bougros Grand Cru, Côte
From just over two hectares planted on the steepest part of the vineyard. Pungent yet elegant white peach nose displaying discreet power. Fine attack, precise and lifted, with ample fruit and a light touch. Silky and refined with a clear minerality on the finish. Not a flashy style, but tense…
Christian Moreau, Chablis, Les Clos Grand Cru, Clos des
From one hectare within Les Clos. Firm, rather closed nose, with a touch of oak. Rich, imposing, very concentrated and taut. Nutty and mineral on the palate, with some bracing austerity. Fine balance and potential, with a very long refined finish.
Domaine Laroche, Chablis, Blanchots Grand Cru, La Reserve de
Powerful mineral nose, has heft and assertiveness. Aged mostly in oak, but not new oak, so the wood adds texture rather than flavour. Very rich with a distinct sucrosity, it seems to have less initial grip than the regular Blanchots, but then the mineral bite and grip creep up on…
Domaine Raveneau, Chablis, Les Clos Grand Cru, Chablis, 2015
Brooding apple and pear nose, powerful but restrained. Rich and ripe but elegant, with a filigree character and piquant acidity. Refined and long with a fine future. Approximately 1800 bottles produced.
Domaine William Fevre, Chablis, Les Clos Grand Cru, 2015
A distinctly toasty nose, still reticent, with lime and apple fruit. Broad and rich, the palate shows ample sucrosity and intensity, lifted by fine acidity with a pungent and saline finish. Nutty and very long, and the wood seems well integrated.
Domaine Vincent Dauvissat, Chablis, Les Clos Grand Cru, 2015
Very rich and bold, full-bodied and weighty. Superb concentration with integrated acidity and extract that dominates the fruit at present. Spicy, structured, and very long, with fine ageing potential.
Christian Moreau, Chablis, Les Clos Grand Cru, Chablis, 2015
Tangy, mineral nose with remarkable purity of fruit and lift, showing scents of white peach and apple aromas. Splendid attack, rich and robust on the palate with force and pungency but not aggressive. Nutty and mineral, with a very long and bright finish and impeccable balance.
Domaine Laroche, Chablis, Blanchot Grand Cru, Chablis, 2015
Enticing apple and marzipan nose with a light toastiness. Good attack, lean and precise, the palate has energy and flair but not at the expense of ripeness and weight. Mineral and saline, with impeccable balance and a long finish.
Domaine Laroche, Chablis, Les Clos Grand Cru, Chablis, 2015
Restrained apple and green pea nose. The attack is marked by good acidity that gives tension and bite, and although the fruit is subdued now the persistence is admirable. Elegant and very long.
Domaine Raveneau, Chablis, Valmur Grand Cru, Chablis, 2015
Firm, toasty nose, very ripe. Good attack showing flesh and texture too, with fine concentration and considerable minerality on the finish. Restrained, elegant, balanced, taut, and long.
Domaine Vincent Dauvissat, Chablis, Les Preuses Grand Cru,
Rich, dense nutty nose, with imposing mineral notes, sumptuous but not overbearing. The palate is super-ripe, with a creamy texture. Chewy extract marks the finish, which is long and mineral.
Domaine Jean-Paul et Benoît Droin, Chablis, Valmur Grand
Restrained nose of green apple and quince. Rich, broad attack that has power and weight; almost massive but without losing freshness and grip. Valmur is not a site renowned for its minerality, yet this has a distinct stoniness. Imposing and dense, this should age very well.
Domaine Jean-Paul et Benoît Droin, Chablis, Les Clos Grand
Only half of the crop survived due to hail. It has a ripe, intense, very complex nose with floral aromas alongside hints of white peach and apple. The rich attack leads into a compact and dense palate. This shows excellent balance as well as weight, and the firm minerality on…