Best Chablis 2015 wines tasted by Decanter experts

See some of the top Chablis 2015 wines tasted during the Burgundy en primeur season by Decanter's Stephen Brook.

Stephen Brook tasted more than 200 Chablis wines for Decanter‘s Burgundy 2015 en primeur report. Below, you can see a selection of top scorers.

All of the wines below meet the 95-point minimum score required to be considered as ‘Outstanding’ in a Decanter panel tasting.

See our best Chablis 2015 wines:

Click on a wine to see the full tasting note