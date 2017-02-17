William Kelley and Stephen Brook tasted more than a thousand wines during their trip to Burgundy to assess the 2015 vintage. Here are the wines they thought were the best of the best for reds from Burgundy 2015...
Top scoring red Burgundy 2015
Below are the wines that William Kelley and Stephen Brook scored above all others during their Burgundy en primeur tastings.
The reds were generally considered to have out-shone the white wines from the 2015 vintage, but there were still lots of good Burgundy 2015 whites.
Domaine Jacques-Frédéric Mugnier, Chambolle-Musigny, Musigny
Deep red, as it usually is at Mugnier, although he can't explain why. Voluptuous nose with more dark fruits than usual, black cherries and blueberries providing a lavish but not blowsy fruitiness. Rich and majestic, full-bodied and weighty, with no rough edges or signs of excessive extraction. Highly concentrated but…
Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Vosne-Romanée, La Tâche Grand
Intense, sweet raspberry nose. Ultra-refined, if less sumptuous than Richebourg, showing a polished oakiness. Fine attack, lean and limpid, completely different from the more assertive Richebourg. There is an emphasis on clarity and precision here with fine-grained tannins supporting the fruit. A chiselled beauty, linear and very persistent.
Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Vosne-Romanée, Romanée-Conti
Rich, voluptuous red fruits, more accessible than usual, with some floral notes. Lean and intense, with tremendous purity of fruit, stylish tannins and refreshing acidity. Linear, tight, and persistent, and although very similar to La Tâche in structure, it has a tad more length.
Domaine Armand Rousseau, Gevrey-Chambertin, Clos de Bèze
Brooding dark fruits on the nose, super-ripe without any jamminess or overt oakiness. Splendid attack, with power and tension. The firm tannins are much more pronounced than in Chambertin, and provide a lot of grip. Truly adolescent and shouldn't be broached for years. The fruit is currently submerged beneath the…
Domaine Dujac, Chambolle-Musigny, Bonnes-Mares Grand Cru,
Super-ripe cherry and raspberry nose, with no trace of jamminess. Very rich and compact, and undoubtedly tannic, yet this is among the most polished of the Bonnes Mares, lifted by an almost racy acidity. There is tension and vigour, but also an underlying fleshiness and weight of fruit. Powerful but…
Domaine de Vogüé, Chambolle-Musigny, Musigny Grand Cru,
Subtle cherry nose with black fruits. More brooding and restrained than Bonnes Mares, becoming more heady with aeration. Sleek attack, again less forthright than Bonnes Mares, but with an irresistible, velvety character that overrides the firm tannins. Fresh acidity enlivens the finish, which is polished, spicy, and very long. There's…
Domaine Comte Georges de Vogüé, Chambolle-Musigny,
Deep red, almost to the embarrassment of the winemaker, but it's on account of the small berries and ratio of skins to juice. Heady and sumptuous nose, with cherries and black fruits, flamboyant and generous. A bold attack, forthright, very concentrated and assertive, but it has a wild character that's…
Domaine Faiveley, Chambolle-Musigny, Musigny Grand Cru, 2015
Only 160 bottles made. A flamboyant nose with rich cherry fruit, a hint of mocha as well as lurking red fruits. Very rich, with a full-bodied, super-concentrated and spicy palate displaying great power. A stupendous wine even if not classic Musigny. Majestic and sumptuous, with a very long finish.
Domaine Bruno Clair, Chambolle-Musigny, Bonnes Mares Grand
From the Morey sector of Bonnes Mares. Lightly toasted nose with raspberries and cherries. Rich and rounded palate with lavish fruit, without being heavy-handed or extracted. The tannins are ripe and the acidity keen and persistent, giving the wine its elegance and poise.
Domaine Georges Roumier, Chambolle-Musigny, Bonnes-Mares
From vines with an average age of 45 years. A sumptuous, super-ripe nose, but without any trace of jamminess. Very rich, suave and polished, with no rough edges and tremendous depth of flavour. Tannic of course, but without excessive extraction. There is plenty of grip on the finish, which is…
Louis Jadot, Chambolle-Musigny, Musigny Grand Cru, 2015
Powerful and majestic on the nose, with explosive raspberry fruit. A supple attack, but the tannins aren't slow to emerge and engulf the palate. There's great power, intensity and drive here, but it will need a while to show its full splendour. Grippy, very long finish.
Domaine Georges Roumier, Chambolle-Musigny, Les Amoureuses
Exquisite nose, not dissimilar to Bonnes Mares, but with more nuance and floral tones. Quite oaky, but that doesn't compromise its elegance. Very concentrated without being effortful, with bold, ripe tannins and imposing depth of fruit. It retains the Chambolle charm and intensity. Very complex and long.
Domaine Chandon de Briailles, Corton, Clos du Roi Grand Cru,
The domaine's parcel of what is arguably the greatest red terroir on the hill of Corton has produced three magical barrels in 2015. Notes of black raspberry and mulberry mingle with nuances of iron, forest floor and dark spice. This is followed by a palate with striking depth, dimension and…
Domaine Denis Mortet, Gevrey-Chambertin, Le Chambertin Grand
Powerful dark fruits on the nose, which is dominated by the 100% new oak, though the fruit rides it well. Very concentrated with firm tannins but no excessive extraction. This has a welcome sucrosity to balance the density of fruit, and a fine acidity that carries the wine onto a…
Domaine Bruno Clair, Gevrey-Chambertin, Clos-St-Jacques 1er
Elegant raspberry-dominant nose, with a sheen of new oak. Lean and pure attack, lifted and refined. Exquisite fruit and concentration, impeccably balanced.
Domaine Armand Rousseau, Gevrey-Chambertin, Chambertin Grand
A dense oaky nose, powerful and forthright with cherries and dark fruits emerging. The density is present on the palate too, but there is ample acidity to lift it. The tannins are extremely fine, the silkiness of the texture overriding the structure at present. The finish is elegant, poised, and…
Domaine Bruno Clair, Gevrey-Chambertin, Clos de Bèze Grand
Planted in part with 105 year old vines. A dense nose of cherries and a hint of black fruits, though brooding and inexpressive now. A dense attack which has power as well as drive and finesse. Seamless tannins, and an urgent but not aggressive acidity. Long finish, with superb ageing…
Domaine Ponsot, Gevrey-Chambertin, Chambertin Grand Cru,
A sumptuous cherry nose, seductive and generous. The attack is lean yet opulent and silky. It certainly has ample firm tannins, but there's a freshness and lightness of touch too. Super-concentrated and built to last. Very long finish.
Clos de Tart, Morey-St-Denis, Clos de Tart Grand Cru
There are eight lots here, and this is the likely definitive blend, which will be made final before bottling. Voluptuous red fruit nose displaying power, force and aromatic purity despite the new oak. Lovely attack, packed with fruit and a graceful acidity. Great clarity and precision, but it's no heavyweight,…
Domaine Ponsot, Morey-St-Denis, Clos St-Denis Grand Cru,
From vines planted in 1905 producing only 12 hectolitres per hectare this year. Exquisite fruit with great aromatic intensity and purity, quintessential Pinot. Beautifully textured attack, ripe and spicy despite the absence of new oak. A taut, intense acidity lends amazing verve and flair. Very long and structured, with a…
Domaine des Lambrays, Morey-St-Denis, Clos Des Lambrays
Sweet, elegant raspberry nose with lovely poise and clarity of fruit. A sleek attack, pure and delicate but not lacking in intensity. Finely textured but there's no lack of firm tannins coasting beneath the fruit. Beautifully balanced and very long, with beguiling finesse on the finish.
Domaine Ponsot, Morey-St-Denis, Clos de la Roche Grand Cru,
Voluptuous red fruits on the nose, velvety and seductive. A sleek attack, opulent and luxurious with striking depth and concentration of fruit. The firm tannins are balanced by fine acidity, and this has fabulous balance and remarkable length. It will live for decades.
Domaine Lafarge, Volnay, Clos des Chênes 1er Cru, 2015
A complex bouquet of red cherries, wild plum, raw cocoa, roast squab and pot-pourri introduces a deep and concentrated palate of rich, creamy tannins, juicy acids and an ineffable sense of completness, distinguishing it as one of the wines of the vintage in the Côte de Beaune. This will absolutely…
Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Vosne-Romanée, Richebourg Grand
A voluptuous, powerful nose, forthright and open. Splendid attack, bursting with fruit and supported by firm tannins. Massive even for Richebourg, with tremendous weight of fruit and concentration. A mighty wine with magnificent structure, density and power. Good length, of course.