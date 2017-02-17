William Kelley and Stephen Brook tasted more than a thousand wines during their trip to Burgundy to assess the 2015 vintage. Here are the wines they thought were the best of the best for reds from Burgundy 2015...

Top scoring red Burgundy 2015

Below are the wines that William Kelley and Stephen Brook scored above all others during their Burgundy en primeur tastings.

The reds were generally considered to have out-shone the white wines from the 2015 vintage, but there were still lots of good Burgundy 2015 whites.

