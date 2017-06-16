Sangiovese wine quiz – Test your knowledge

Sangiovese is one of Italy's most important grapes, both in terms of quantity and quality. It's a hard grape not to fall in love with, especially if you've been lucky enough to have visited where it's grown. But how much do you know about this grape now it has shed its image of being served in a flask?

Sangiovese
TAGS:

Are you a Sangiovese lover – and do you know much about its fantastic red wines? We’ll soon find out with the Sangiovese wine quiz.

See all Decanter.com wine quizzes

More wine quizzes: