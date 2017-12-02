If you really want to spoil the wine lover in your life, we've picked some of our favourite luxury wine gifts...

Decanter luxury gift guide 2017

Penfolds Grange 2013 and decanter gift set

This year Penfolds released this limited edition gift set, with the Saint-Louis crystal decanter – who are one of the oldest glassmakers in the world. It comes with a bottle of Grange 2013, which John Stimpfig called in his tasting notes a ‘big, flamboyant and hedonistic’ wine.

‘Dazzlingly delicious on the nose and palate‘, says John Stimpfig, on the 1990 Louis Roederer Cristal from magnum. A lavish gift, this is ready for drinking now, or could still be aged further. But could be ideal to drink on Christmas day…

Coravin Model Two Elite

The perfect gift for anyone with a cellar full of fine wine; a Coravin, allowing you to enjoy wine by the glass without opening the whole bottle. Choose from silver, black, red, gold or rose gold.

Krug Grande Cuvée gift set

This Krug Grande Cuvee gift set comes with two Riedel Joeseph glasses – notably not flutes, which the Champagne house declares are not appropriate for Champagne. The wider glass means that there is more chance for the aromas to circulate and enjoy.

Decanter Premium membership

The ideal gift for any fine wine fan; Decanter Premium allows members access to over 1,000 wine reviews every month and exclusive Premium-only ratings and reviews, plus Decanter magazine articles online and priority access to Decanter events.

Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame 2006 Charlotte Olympia gift set

Designer Charlotte Olympia has collaborated with Veuve Clicquot on this limited edition gift set of La Grande Dame 2006, which Decanter’s John Stimpfig describes as a ‘high wire Prestige Cuvée act‘ and has notes of ‘cream, honey, nuts, brioche, pear, marzipan and ginger.‘

Pitched as the ultimate Christmas hamper for anyone who loves wine, this selection from Harrods wine buyers will see you through the festive season – and help you cater to everyone’s tastes! The hamper includes: Charles Heidsieck Brut NV, Château de Chamilly, Montagny Les Bassets, Côte Chalonnaise, Cantina Santa Maria La Palma Papiri Vermentino 2016, Chan De Rosas Especial Albarino 2016,. The Lane Vineyard Beginning Chardonnay 2015, Jean Baptiste Adam Pinot Auxerrois 2014, Château Les Moines, Médoc, Cono Sur Ocio Pinot Noir 2013, The Chocolate Block Boekenhoutskloof 2011, Finca Sophenia Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2013, Argiano, NC Non Confunditur, Toscana IGT, Tuscany and Viña Albina Reserva Vendimia Seleccionada 2012, plus a wooden wine waiter.

Dom Pérignon 2009 Tokujin Yoshioka Limited Edition Coffret

Another Champagne and art collaboration, treat someone this Christmas to the limited edition bottles of Dom Pérignon 2009, designed by Tokujin Yoshioka. The bottle represents what chef de caves Richard Geoffroy has termed a ‘solar Vintage’, emphasised – according to DP – by a holographic version of the famous shield-shaped label as a force emerging from the dark glass of the bottle.

For a truly extravagant gift, the ‘Prism’ installation is made of three crystal blocks that hold the Champagne in the middle, and costs £12,000.

The ‘Ace of Spades’ Champagne thanks to the design of the bottle, Armand de Brignac is owned by American rapper Jay-Z. Decanter’s Christelle Guibert describes it as ‘elegant, refined and very stylish‘, when tasted against other celebrity wines earlier this year.

Le Grand Hamper, Berry Bros & Rudd

Berry Bros & Rudd describe Le Grand hamper as ‘quite simply the most hedonistic collection we could contrive’ – and we’d have to agree it’s up there. The wines include vintage Champagnes, Grand Cru Burgundy, Bordeaux, vintage Port and Cognac, plus luxury treats like truffles, foie gras, Champagne Christmas pudding and more…