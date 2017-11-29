Tesco Champagne offers

See the latest Tesco Champagne offers, so you can stock up for the festive season with your favourite brands...

  • PLUS save £25% when you buy 6 or more bottles of wine and Champagne

*Note: although the listed wines are from reputable producers, not all have been reviewed by Decanter.

 

Moet & Chandon Imperial Rose

Moët & Chandon, Rosé Impérial, Champagne NV

Now £32

Save £8 was £40

 

 

 

Lanson, Rose Brut, Champagne

Lanson, Rosé, Champagne NV

Now £27

Save £10 was £37

 

 

 

 

Veuve Clicquot, Brut Rosé, Champagne NV

Now £36

Save £8 was £44

 

 

 

 

 

Lanson, Black Label Champagne NV

Now £22

Save £10 was £32

 

 

 

 

Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut NV

Moët & Chandon, Brut Imperial, Champagne NV

Now £27

Save £7 was £34 

 

 

 

 

 

Taittinger, Brut Réserve, Champagne NV

Now £27

Save £9 was £36

 

 

 

 

 

Last updated: 29/11/17. Deals correct at time of publication but may be subject to change.