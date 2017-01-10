Château Margaux heiress to open London wine bar this spring

A London wine bar is set to be opened by the youngest daughter of Château Margaux's owner in the next few months.

Alexandra Petit-Mentzelopoulos, the youngest daughter of Corinne Mentzelopoulos, owner of Château Margaux in Bordeaux, is to open a wine bar in London in the Spring of 2017.

The bar, named Clarette, is located near to the Chiltern Firehouse hotel and restaurant in Marylebone and is set in a three-story London town house.

It is the latest example of a wine bar revival in London in recent years.

Clarette – a standalone project not directly connected to the Margaux First Growth – is due to open in March 2017. Petit-Mentzelopoulos has been an official brand ambassador for her family property since 2012.

Clarette will be run by Petit-Mentzelopoulos in an independent partnership with Natsuko Perromat de Marais, who has worked for the past 10 years with the Alain Ducasse group in Paris, Tokyo and London.

Thibault Pontallier, son of the late Paul Pontallier, who has been based in Hong Kong as an ambassador for Margaux since 2010 will also be moving to London to assist with the project.

‘We will be serving Chateau Margaux wines, among others, but in a very relaxed atmosphere’, Pontallier told Decanter.com. He confirmed that they would also serve tapas-style tasting plates, and that a private members club would open on the upper floors of the building.

It is believed to be the first bar connected to a First Growth in London since Haut-Brion opened The Pontack’s Head on Abchurch Lane in 1666, shortly after the Great Fire of London.

That tavern remained open until at least 1746, but more recently Haut-Brion chose Paris as the site for a new bar and restaurant, The Clarence, opened in 2015 on avenue Franklin D Roosevelt.

