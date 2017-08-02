Prosecco drinkers under 25 are driving strong growth for sparkling wine in the UK, according to the latest figures from the Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA).
Millennial Prosecco drinkers drives UK sparkling wine sales
Sales of sparkling wine grew by 12% overall last year, according to the WSTA’s 2017 Wine Report.
In the on-trade, sparkling wine sales grew 18% by volume and 7% by value, reaching just below 24 million bottles, worth £485 million.
The UK is the sixth largest market for sparkling wine in the world; it is the largest market for Champagne outside of France, according to the WSTA.
A recent consumer poll from the WSTA also showed that 97% of 18-24 year olds questioned said that they drank Prosecco – the wine which many regard as the key driving force behind the growth in sparkling wine consumption.
-
What to eat with sparkling wine – pairing ideas
-
What’s the difference between Champagne and Prosecco? – ask Decanter
A Vinexpo report produced with research group IWSR claimed that sparkling wine consumption in the UK is predicted to grow by 18.8% to 15.2 million cases by 2020.
In 2016, figures showed that sales of sparkling wine had increased 80% over the previous five years.
‘Our Wine Report for 2017 shows that Brits’ thirst for sparkling wine continues to grow,’ said Miles Beale, CEO of the WSTA.
‘It also underlines the value of the wine trade to the UK economy, not to mention the enormous tax contribution our industry makes to the Treasury’s coffers.’
