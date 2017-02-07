Restaurant booking service OpenTable has conducted a survey on complaining in restaurants, and revealed some of the most unusual…



‘My Champagne was too fizzy’ – and other restaurant complaints

Six out of 10 British restaurant diners would complain if there was a problem, although many still shy away from it; 44% sometimes worry that if they complain, their food will be tampered with.

Some of the more unusual complaints included that a diner’s Champagne was ‘too fizzy’, and that the ice was too cold.

OpenTable surveyed 2,000 members of the public about their complaining habits, and 250 restaurateurs about complaints they received.

Another wine complaint was that ‘the Prosecco glasses did not match.’

As well as the food itself, unusual complaints include the decor of the restaurant – which would not look good enough on social media site Instagram.

The Times newspaper’s restaurant critic, Giles Coren, highlights some of the complaints in the OpenTable video below.

The survey also revealed that those in the south of Britain are more likely to complain than those in the North. Coventry residents were most likely to complain, followed by those who live in Portsmouth.

London was eighth most likely, with 66% of those surveyed admitting to complaining.

‘Our advice to any diners that have feedback on their experience would be to express it at the time to the wait team or management as most incidents can be sorted quickly and to everyone’s satisfaction,’ said Adrian Valeriano, Europe vice president at OpenTable.

