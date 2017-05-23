Viognier saviour Georges Vernay dies in the Rhône

Georges Vernay, one of the men who saved Condrieu in the Northern Rhône and put Viognier on the world wine map in the process, has passed away at the age of 92.

Georges Vernay (1926–2017) was the pioneer of what we know today as Condrieu in the northern Rhône.

He took the reins of the family winery in 1953 with only 1 hectare in Coteau de Vernon. His father, Francis, had planted the vines in 1937 and the domain was in polyculture.

The appellation of Condrieu was born in 1940, but the name was not endorsed until 1945, after the Second World War. Condrieu was not known at this time and the wines are sold under the Viognier label.

Before Condrieu gained a worldwide reputation, the appellation had almost disappeared.

In 1960, the AOC included seven hectares of Viognier – believed to be some of the only Viognier left in the world at the time.

In 1986, it extended to 20 hectares; in 1990, it covered 60 hectares; and today the appellation covers 184 hectares.

It was Georges Vernay’s brilliance that transformed this small appellation into one with a worldwide reputation.

‘My father-in-law was a real, erudite peasant who represented the grape itself,’ said Paul Amsellem, of Domaine Georges Vernay and husband of Christine Vernay.

‘He did not realise that he represented the grape all by himself,’ he told Decanter.com.

Paul Amsellem described Georges Vernay as ‘a forerunner in the comprehension of the Viognier grape but also in the techniques of vinification’.

He added: ‘He was one of the first to use thermoregulation and barrels in the Rhone Valley.’

Georges Vernay was president of Condrieu for 30 years. Today, all the winemakers from this appellation have lost a father.

