Producer profile: Domaine Georges Vernay

Originally published in Decanter magazine in 2015.

Autumn is the perfect time to visit Condrieu. Sunlight hits the vines side on, illuminating their yellowing leaves. Your mind can’t help but turn to the languid, golden nectar soon to slide its way into your glass. For a dry wine it has an opulence that borders on the narcotic. To think this style was nearly lost forever is chilling.

