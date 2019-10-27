Producer profile: Domaine Georges Vernay
This famous estate played a key role in the survival of the Condrieu appellation. Today the third-generation winemaker is not only cementing the family’s reputation for Viognier but making a name with its Syrahs, too. Matt Walls reports.
Originally published in Decanter magazine in 2015.
Autumn is the perfect time to visit Condrieu. Sunlight hits the vines side on, illuminating their yellowing leaves. Your mind can’t help but turn to the languid, golden nectar soon to slide its way into your glass. For a dry wine it has an opulence that borders on the narcotic. To think this style was nearly lost forever is chilling.