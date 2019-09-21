PREMIUM

Regional profile: Vinsobres

Producing wines with a level of natural freshness few other regions can match, Vinsobres is as yet overshadowed by its better-known southern Rhône neighbours, discovers Matt Walls.
Matt Walls

There are some descriptors in wine that are always considered complimentary. ‘Fresh’ is one of them. Even in mature wines it’s always considered a virtue. So it’s not surprising that claiming freshness as a characteristic of their wines is something many appellations do, including Vinsobres. But thanks to its unique natural setting – a northerly location, high altitude and, crucially, wind – its wines genuinely do have an aerial quality rarely found in the southern Rhône. No wonder the canny Louis Barruol of Château de St-Cosme has just bought the 62ha Château de Rouanne there. ‘I’ve always loved the terroir; I’ve always adored Vinsobres,’ he says. ‘It was an opportunity I couldn’t miss.’

