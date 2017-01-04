Here's the top 10 tasted by our expert in the last 12 months...
William Kelley’s top American fine wines of 2016
2016 has been a year filled with great wines and thrilling tastings, so singling out my top 10 was always going to be a challenge.
For the most part, I’ve focussed on fully-mature bottles of striking quality, but I’ve also taken the opportunity to single out a few of my favourite producers, several wines that may be somewhat under-the-radar, and one or two of some historical significance.
Admittedly, the list below is California-heavy. But expect to see more from Oregon and Washington for 2017…
Williams Selyem, Summa Vineyard Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, USA 1988
The 1988 Summa Vineyard is cruising along beautifully...
Heitz Cellar, Martha’s Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, USA 1975
I have nothing but admiration for Heitz Cellar...
Kalin Cellars, Chardonnay Cuvée LV, Sonoma County, USA 1995
Reminiscent of an old-style white Burgundy...
Sandhi, Sanford & Benedict Chardonnay, Sta. Rita Hills, USA 2014
On the palate the wine is concentrated, intense and deep...
Rivers Marie, Summa Vineyard Pinot Noir Old Vine, Sonoma Coast, USA 2014
This is a wine which really rewards some years in the cellar...
Robert Mondavi Winery, Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve, Napa Valley, USA 1973
A stunning bouquet of rose petal, fragrant red-black fruit...
Andrew Will, Two Blondes Vineyard, Yakima Valley, Washington State, USA 2012
Napa tends to garner all the attention where US Cabernet Sauvignon and Bordeaux blends are concerned...
Dunn Vineyards, Cabernet Sauvignon, Howell Mountain, Napa Valley, USA 2011
An appealing bouquet of cassis, graphite, rich soil and subtle tar...
Mayacamas Vineyards, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, USA 1975
Older Napa Cabernets can be spectacular—if you pick the right ones...
Schrader Cellars, Beckstoffer Original To Kalon Vineyard, Oakville, Napa Valley, USA 2001
This wine has more than a little historical significance, as it was the first to bear the name 'To Kalon'