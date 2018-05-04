The future looks bright for Portuguese whites, says Sarah Ahmed. Here are five to try, all below £25 and with Sarah's tasting notes and scores made freely available online.

Great value Portuguese white wines

‘Portugal’s whites were once dull and oxidative,‘ said Sarah Ahmed – but things have changed.

‘Modern viticulture and winemaking have helped to preserve aromatics, fruit and freshness in warmer area.’

The following Portuguese white wines have all scored more than 91 points and were available for under £25 per bottle.

Introduction copy written and edited by Eleanor Douglas. Wine reviews below by Sarah Ahmed.