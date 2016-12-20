French Crémant sparkling wines, such as Crémant de Loire and Crémant de Bourgogne, can offer good value versus Champagne and something to different to Prosecco. Here's a few to look for this Christmas...

Prosecco and Champagne are still dominating Christmas sparkling wine sales, but alternatives to these two heavyweights can offer good value deals and a new twist on Christmas morning.

Decanter experts have tasted several regional French sparkling wines this year.

Crémant sparkling wines can be produced in specific regions across France, including the Loire, Burgundy and Limoux, and only according to certain production rules. Different grape varieties are allowed, depending on the region.

Crémants are made using the ‘traditional method’ – the same as in Champagne and where the second fermentation takes place in the bottle.

Wine expert Susie Barrie MW, writing previously in Decanter magazine, said of Crémants, ‘Although styles vary, these wines tend to show a little more rusticity than Champagne.’

Below is our selection of Crémant sparkling wines to try, including Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Crémant de Loire NV, which Decanter tasting director Christelle Guibert called ‘a great alternative to Prosecco’.

There’s also a Crémant de Limoux, from Languedoc-Roussillon, made by a member of the Champagne-producing Collin family.

French Crémant sparkling wines to try: