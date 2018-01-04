2016 was a mixed bag for whites, but there is still value to be found, says William Kelley...

Top value white Burgundy 2016 wines

In the north, many Chablis wines are exotic and rather atypical, but some producers have done well.

In the south, the Côte Chalonnaise whites are mostly rich, gourmand and open-knit; wines for the restaurant, not for the cellar.

The situation in the Mâconnais is more varied – vineyards that survived the hail were often over-cropped, producing dilute, vegetal wines. The best examples are similar to the 2014s.

See below for the top 10 value white Burgundy 2016 picks.

All wines chosen before prices were released, based on historical context.