Ten great restaurants in Venice for wine lovers

The floating city is a playground for food and wine lovers. We asked Veneto producers for tips to help you navigate the maze of cicheti bars and canals - and dodge the tourists…

Top restaurants in Venice — recommended by the producers at DFWE 2017

Heading on a trail of cicheti bars, known as bàcari, is a good way to explore Venice, as you can discover both its rich history and delicious cuisine; locals will tell you they’re inextricably linked. Cà D’Oro alla Vedova is well-known and well-loved on the bàrcari scene. Be sure to try the polpette (meatballs). Typically tucked away down a backstreet off of Strada Nova, head down Calle Cà d’Oro and look for the old-world entrance. For bookingscall +39 041 528 5324

As you might guess from the name, CoVino is an enoteca, although it stretches to serving a full three-course prix fixe, as well as appetisers and regional wines — don’t be afraid to ask for pairing advice. The cosy dining room only seats around 14, so book ahead to avoid disappointment. You’ll also have to step back into the pre-plastic era and take some cash out, BECAUSE cards are not accepted. Book now

Recommended by Serenella Maculan of Le Colture Prosecco

Amo, Fondaco dei Tedeschi San Marco

Amo is one of Max Alajmo’s successful gourmet restaurants, set in a 13th-century inner courtyard at the base of the Rialto bridge. It’s surrounded by the boutique shops of the Fondaco dei Tedeschi and attracts a sleek crowd. Amor was noted by the Michelin Guide 2017 for its use of fresh ingredients from the Rialto market and impressive interior, created by French designer Philippe Starck. Look out for culinary curiosities like the centopezze, or ‘one-hundred layer’, pizza and a savoury potato cappuccino. Book now

Osteria Enoteca San Marco San Marco

Less than 200 metres from Piazza San Marco, this osteria and enoteca contrasts a contemporary design interior with its original exposed brick walls. Behind a marble-topped bar made out of wine boxes is an impressive array of wines from all over Italy, with a 35-page list to help you navigate. The menu features small dishes for sharing, as well as fish and meat main courses. Perhaps most alluring is the homemade pasta selection, including spelt tagliatelle with duck ragù and ginger ravioli stuffed with scallops and basil. For bookings call +39 041 528 5242

Recommended by Flavio Geretto of Villa Sandi Prosecco

Il Paradiso Perduto Cannaregio

Il Paradiso Perduto or ‘the lost paradise’ is a bustling osteria with hearty Venetian dishes and live music. It was started in the 1980s by a group of university students and their dream of creating a new breed of restaurant-jazz club is now well established. Expect live shows every Monday night, as well as others on an impromptu basis. The seafood-heavy menu changes daily, depending on the fisherman’s catch. Open Thursday-Monday, until midnight. For bookings call +39 041 720581

Taverna al Remer Cannaregio

Less than a five-minute walk from the famous Rialto bridge, in prime position by the Grand Canal — Taverna al Remer still feels like a hidden gem, ensconced beneath an ancient brick archway. Open every day for lunch and dinner, with a daily happy hour from 5:30pm to 7pm. The piano and string instruments in the corner are frequently put to good use on live music nights. Swing by at lunchtime Monday to Friday for a more casual buffet affair during a day’s sightseeing. Book now

Recommended by Isabella Bisol of Ruggeri Prosecco

I Rusteghi San Marco

I Rusteghi is an enoteca and osteria jam-packed to the rafters with Venetian delicacies — see the legs of cured ham hanging from the ceiling. Nab one of the little tables and choose a selection of cicheti with a bottle of wine. If you’re spoilt for choice, ask the owner, Giovanni, for advice (he’ll be the big guy in the leather apron). Giovanni took on I Rusteghi from his parents and he is devoted to keeping up their reputation for high quality food and wine, with the recent addition of a Coravin — so you can sample the best bottles by the glass. Book now

Osteria ai Promessi Sposi Cannaregio

A two-minute walk from the aforementioned Cà D’Oro alla Vedova, this part-osteria, part-bottega is a good stop-off on your cicheti trail. Promessi Sposi, or ‘the betrothed’, has a broad wooden counter covered with local fish and meat specialities, or there’s a full three-course menu, with a reasonably-priced wine selection. Pasta highlight: spaghetti al nero di seppia — black squid ink spaghetti. Find it down Calle dell’Oca, opposite Hotel Bernardi. For bookings call +39 041 241 2747

Enoteca Rio Marin Santa Croce

Rio Marin is a classic Venetian enoteca, opposite one of the city’s less crowded beautiful bridges. It’s on a quiet corner beside its namesake, the Marin canal, running through the historic Santa Croce district. As well as an enoteca, Rio Marin advertises itself as a ‘cicchetteria con piccola cucina’ to let you know it specialises in small and perfectly formed dishes, plus some dolce treats like tiramisu. In good weather, find a spot outside and watch the gondolas glide by. For bookings call +39 041 714854

Osteria Mocenigo Santa Croce

A traditional osteria — a cosier and less formal type of restaurant — Mocenigo promises fresh fish everyday, ‘no compromises’. Its specialities include cuttlefish in black ink sauce and baccalà (salted cod), a northern Italian classic. You can enjoy wines by the glass from Veneto, such as sparkling Prosecco, as well as from nearby Friuli and Trentino. It’s open everyday except Christmas for lunch and dinner. Well-located if you want to visit the 17th-century Museo di Palazzo Mocenigo, just short postprandial stroll down the Salizada San Stae. Book now

Recommended by Anastasia Roncoletta representing V8+ Prosecco

More wine travel ideas: