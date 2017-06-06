Start planning your trip...

Baja California: Where to stay

Just a quick flight or short drive from Southern California, Guadalupe Valley has become a hot weekend getaway for a well-heeled crowd of millennials.

Designed to immerse you in the landscape, these luxury eco-lofts offer panoramic valley vistas. Lounge beside the infinity pool by day or sip a glass of red next to your outdoor fire pit under the stars by night. Terroir-ists will get a kick out of the celebrated centrepiece in the Master Villa – a massive rock by the bedside.

If glamping is your style, try these luxury canvas tents with redwood floors, indoor fireplaces and indoor-outdoor bathrooms. Nestled within a 144-acre estate, this could be a scene from Out of Africa until you spot wooden boats stranded amongst the vineyards. A drive to the hilltop bar reveals a stunning, cliff top view over the Pacific Ocean.

This colonial-style home offers a wallet-friendly option in the heart of Guadalupe with bright, airy rooms. Unwind in the sauna or organise a massage between the vines before visiting their boutique winery. The Mexican breakfast is a delight.

On a budget?

Because of its popularity and proximity to California, Guadalupe doesn’t offer many options on a shoestring. Check out Airbnb for cheap, quirky options including an Airstream Trailer Park.

Nearest Airport

Tijuana is the closest airport (90 mins by car/taxi) although driving from San Diego (2 hours) or LA (4 hours) is easy and often more direct. Another option is to take the Greyhound bus from San Diego or LA to Tijuana where you can rent a local car and save on border-crossing rental fees.

