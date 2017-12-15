Bernard Magrez buys Château Le Sartre

Multi-millionaire Bernard Magrez has confirmed that he has bought Château Le Sartre in Bordeaux's Pessac-Léognan.

Magrez is already the owner of four classified properties: Château Pape Clément, Clos Haut-Peyraguey, Château Fombrauge and Château La Tour Carnet, and 40 other properties around the globe.

Although Château Le Sartre is not a classified estate, Magrez said in a statement that it offered ‘a unique opportunity’ to expand his portfolio.

La Sartre is located near Château de Fieuzal and east of Domaine de Chevalier, on both sandy and stony soil. It extends to 33 hectares, split between 23 hectares dedicated to red wines and 10 hectares for white wines, planted mostly with Sauvignon Blanc.

Le Sartre was owned by Marie-José Leriche, sister of Antony Perrin from Château Carbonnieux, who transferred the domaine to her in 2005 before his death in 2008. It was run by René Leriche, her husband, and Marie-José.

Groupe Bernard Magrez did not disclose the purchase price.

