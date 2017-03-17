Top Northern Rhône 2015: The highest scorers

John Livingstone-Learmonth isn't prone to hyperbole but agreed with several producers who think Rhône 2015 is a once-in-a-generation vintage in northern areas. Here are the wines he thought were the best of the best for Northern Rhône 2015...

Top Northern Rhône 2015

Below are the wines that John Livingstone-Learmonth scored above all others during his Northern Rhône 2015 tastings. It’s a vintage that lives up to its tag as among the best in a generation, he said in his vintage overview.

The reds were generally considered to have out-shone the white wines from the 2015 vintage, with outstanding scores from Cornas, Hermitage and Côte-Rôtie.

