Top Northern Rhône 2015: The highest scorers

John Livingstone-Learmonth isn't prone to hyperbole but agreed with several producers who think Rhône 2015 is a once-in-a-generation vintage in northern areas. Here are the wines he thought were the best of the best for Northern Rhône 2015...

Top scoring wines, Northern Rhône 2015
TAGS:

Top Northern Rhône 2015

Below are the wines that John Livingstone-Learmonth scored above all others during his Northern Rhône 2015 tastings. It’s a vintage that lives up to its tag as among the best in a generation, he said in his vintage overview.

The reds were generally considered to have out-shone the white wines from the 2015 vintage, with outstanding scores from Cornas, Hermitage and Côte-Rôtie.

Related