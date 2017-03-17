Top Northern Rhône 2015: The highest scorers

John Livingstone-Learmonth isn't prone to hyperbole but agreed with several producers who think Rhône 2015 is a once-in-a-generation vintage in northern areas. Here are the wines he thought were the best of the best for Northern Rhône 2015...
Top Northern Rhône 2015
Below are the wines that John Livingstone-Learmonth scored above all others during his Northern Rhône 2015 tastings. It’s a vintage that lives up to its tag as among the best in a generation, he said in his vintage overview.
The reds were generally considered to have out-shone the white wines from the 2015 vintage, with outstanding scores from Cornas, Hermitage and Côte-Rôtie.
Related
Marc Sorrel, Hermitage, Le Gréal, Rhône, France, 2015
Profound, perfumed, softly deep nose. Fine, juicy, sultry ...
René Rostaing, Côte-Rôtie, Côte Blonde, Rhône, France, 2015
Savoury and smoky, classy red-fruited bouquet. Coolly floral style that’s complex and...
Thiérry Allemand, Cornas, Reynard, Rhône, France, 2015
Striking black fruit and violets mingle on a deep bouquet. Immensely stylish and ...
Ferraton Père & Fils, Hermitage, Ermitage, Le Méal, 2015
Sunny aroma – wide and deep. Profound richness, bold tannins, thorough and ...
Stéphane Ogier, Côte-Rôtie, Belle Hélène, Rhône, 2015
Waves of dark fruit on a plentiful nose. The palate booms with classy red fruits...
M Chapoutier, Ermitage de l’Orée Blanc, 2015
Brilliant Hermitage richness. Complex and provocative, this is in a different league.