DWWA judge profile: Corinne Mui

Corinne Mui is a judge at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Corinne Mui

Corinne Mui is an award-winning wine & sake educator and writer based in Hong Kong, holding a WSET Level 4 Diploma. She has over 15 years wine teaching experience within 5 stars hotels, casinos, airlines and the wine trade. She is one of the WSET certified educator training programme assessors in Asia.

Corinne has been the Wine Ambassador for Wine Australia in Asia for over 10 years and the appointed speaker for masterclasses at Vinexpo and Prowine for Australian Pavilion each year. She has also led Wine Australia China roadshow masterclasses and events in Asia.

She has developed or launched wine education programmes for Wine Australia, Wines of Chile, Wines of South Africa, Wines of Greece and Wines from Spain in Asia.

In 2018, She was the winner of “Wine Educator of the Year” from Wines of Germany and she was inducted as Sake Samurai and VDP Ambassador in 2019.

She is a regular wine writer in publications across Asia.

Corinne has judged at many wine shows in Australia, Europe, China and Hong Kong, including the Decanter Asia Wine Awards. She joins DWWA as a judge for the first time in 2020.