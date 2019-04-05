DWWA judge profile: Göran Klintberg

Göran Klintberg is a judge at the at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Göran Klintberg has been involved in the Swedish wine industry for more than 30 years, with roles including bartender, sommelier, and manager for numerous restaurants.

In 2006, he was elected president of the Swedish Sommelier Association and in 2009 became wine buyer for the Swedish off-trade monopoly, Systembolaget, responsible mainly for wines from Argentina, Portugal and South Africa. Since 2018, he has worked for Spring Wine & Spirits, responsible for the portfolio from South America, South Africa and Portugal.

Outside work, Klintberg enjoys a secondary career as a singer/songwriter and has released a number of CDs, and also competes as an age-group Ironman triathlete.

Göran Klintberg was first a judge at the DWWA in 2010.