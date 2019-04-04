DWWA judge profile: Jo Ahearne MW

Jo Ahearne MW is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2019.

Jo Ahearne MW

Jo Ahearne MW first worked in the wine trade in the early 1990s at Oddbins, and after two years she went to Australia to work a vintage for Charles Melton, with his Nine Popes and Rose of Virginia wines.

While in the Barossa Valley, she decided to sell her house and belongings and enrol in a winemaking degree at Charles Sturt University in Australia, whilst also working at Pipers Brook, Bailey’s of Glenrowan, Leasingham and Tintara wineries.

Following this, Ahearne worked as a flying winemaker in Spain and France, was assistant winemaker at Charles Melton, spent four years making Jacob’s Creek, and spent time in Fitou in the Languedoc.

In 2004, Ahearne moved back to the UK to blend wines for Marks & Spencer, before a stint as wine and spirits buyer for Harrods.

She now works as a winemaking consultant in France, Spain, Italy, Hungary and Macedonia while making her own wine in Hvar Croatia.

Ahearne was first a DWWA judge in 2009.