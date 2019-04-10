DWWA judge profile: Linda Jotham MW

Linda Jotham MW is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2019

Linda Jotham MW became a Master of Wine in 2001, winning the Bollinger Medal for Tasting Excellence and the Tim Derouet Memorial Award for overall best performance in the MW examination.

She is a member of the tasting panel for the Wotwine consumer-facing app, judges in international wine competitions and participates in the education programme of the Institute of Masters of Wine.

Linda also offers bespoke, tutored wine tastings and dinners in the London area. Additionally, she is a part-time Senior Lecturer at City, University of London.

Follow Linda on Twitter @lindajotham