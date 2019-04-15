DWWA judge profile: Matthieu Longuère MS

Matthieu Longuère MS is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Matthieu Longuère MS is originally from Bordeaux where he studied catering at college for six years. Since moving to England in 1994, he has worked as Head Sommelier at Lucknam Park near Bath, Hotel du Vin in Bristol and La Trompette in Chiswick.

He is currently Le Cordon Bleu’s Wine Development Manager at their school in London, where he has developed and is teaching their own Diploma in Wine, Gastronomy, and Management, and the Certificate in Wine and Beverage Studies.

In 2000, Matthieu won the UK Sommelier of the Year Competition Trophée Ruinart. Representing the UK, he reached the semi-final of the Best Sommelier of Europe Competition in 2010. Matthieu became a Master Sommelier in 2005.

Matthieu Longuère MS was first a DWWA judge in 2004.

Follow Matthieu on Twitter @matthlong