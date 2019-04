Nelson Guerreiro is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Nelson Guerreiro

Nelson Guerreiro, a Certified Sommelier, is currently Head Sommelier at the 2-Michelin starred Alma-Henrique Sá Pessoa in Lisbon.

Prior to that, he was Head Sommelier at Social Wine and Tapas and manager at Enoteca de Belém in Portugal.