DWWA judge profile: Olga Crawford MW

Olga Crawford MW is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Olga Crawford MW

Olga Crawford MW is a wine consultant and winemaker based in Napa, California. Olga is the first Greek winemaker, and third Greek national to earn the Master of Wine title.

Born and raised in a winemaking family, she endeavoured to study viticulture and oenology from an early age. With a bachelor’s degree in chemistry awarded in her native Greece and a master in viticulture and oenology in California, Olga has set out on a career that emphasises quality winemaking at a variety of price points and styles from around the world.

With various roles that touch nearly every aspect of the industry (winemaking, sourcing, marketing, sales and winery management) she is most drawn to working with wineries that display a mix of business acumen and a passion for wine. This has led to working for companies such as E&J Gallo, Marcassin Vineyards, Achaia Clauss and most recently Penrose Hill Ltd.

She has travelled the world as a wine consultant and is currently based in California leading the winemaking team for Penrose Hill Limited, a modern negociant, as well as continuing consulting for her family’s wineries, Achaia Clauss and Antonopoulos Vineyards.

Olga joins DWWA for the first time as a judge in 2019.