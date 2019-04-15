DWWA judge profile: Tanguy Martin

Tanguy Martin is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Tanguy Martin

Tanguy Martin grew up in Lyon, in close proximity to the vineyards of Beaujolais and the Rhône Valley. He attended the Lycée Viticole de Beaune, working in the surrounding vineyards during time off from school, and completed his first vintage in Beaumes de Venise.

After three years in Burgundy, Martin moved to Montpellier to finish his diploma in oenology, after which he worked for a boutique winery in the Grés-de-Montpellier. In January 2011, he migrated to the UK to join Hotel TerraVina, initially to improve his English but after two months he was bitten by the sommelier bug and he started working alongside Gerard Basset MS MW and Laura Rhys MS.

Martin was appointed Head Sommelier in May 2013, and was named the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs UK’s Young Sommelier of the Year 2014, finishing third in the international finals.

He is now Wine Manager at New Street Wine Shop, London.

Martin was first a DWWA judge in 2014.

Follow Tanguy on Twitter @MartinTanguy