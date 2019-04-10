DWWA judge profile: Yiannis Karakasis MW

Yiannis Karakasis MW is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Yiannis Karakasis MW

Yiannis Karakasis MW was born in Athens, Greece. Before joining the wine industry, he was a helicopter pilot for the Hellenic Navy. He became a Master of Wine in 2015.

He is the founder of karakasis.mw blog and a contributor to ‘Greece Is’ books, international magazines and sites. He is the author of the e-book on Greek wine, entitled ‘The Vineyards and Wines of Greece 2017’ (English version) and Natural Wines in Greece (Greek version).

Furthermore, he consults for several businesses, including online wine retailers, export companies and hotels. He is one of the strongest voices of Greek and Cypriot wines and an associate of national and regional wine bodies.

Follow Yiannis on Twitter @ykarakasisMW