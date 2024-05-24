Chianti Classico new releases 2024 score table

As the Chianti Classico consorzio celebrates its 100-year anniversary in 2024, the very first UGA-labelled Gran Selezione are finally unveiled. These, however, only represent a tiny fraction of the almost 800 new releases.

Given different ageing regulations within Chianti Classico’s three-tiered classification, a wide range of vintages is released every year. A first peek at the ‘saved-by-August-rain’ 2022 is restricted to the annata level, whilst the preliminary 2021 Riserva and Gran Selezione, together with longer-aged annata, provide a comprehensive picture of what has shaped up to be an excellent vintage.

As always, there are a significant number of late releases, and I have tasted new wines back to the 2017 vintage.

After sampling over 250 wines, many multiple times, Michaela Morris is thrilled to recommend 180 from every corner of the zone.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Jurij Fiore e Figlia, PorcacciamiseriaChianti Classico202195
FontodiChianti Classico202194
Isole e OlenaChianti Classico202194
Jurij Fiore e Figlia, AltolàChianti Classico202194
Jurij Fiore e Figlia, PuntodivistaChianti Classico202194
Tenuta di CarleoneChianti Classico202194
Jurij Fiore e Figlia, SonocosìChianti Classico202293
Jurij Fiore e Figlia, NonlosòChianti Classico202193
L'Erta di RaddaChianti Classico202193
MontecalviChianti Classico202193
QuerciabellaChianti Classico202193
IstineChianti Classico202292
MonteraponiChianti Classico202292
PoggerinoChianti Classico202292
San Giusto a RentennanoChianti Classico202292
Badia a ColtibuonoChianti Classico202192
Dievole, PetrignanoChianti Classico202192
Fattoria PomonaChianti Classico202192
Fontodi, Filetta di LamoleChianti Classico202192
I FabbriChianti Classico202192
Podere CastellinuzzaChianti Classico202192
I Fabbri, Terra di LamoleChianti Classico202092
Val delle CortiChianti Classico202092
Barone Ricasoli, BrolioChianti Classico202291
BibbianoChianti Classico202291
CastagnoliChianti Classico202291
Castello di AmaChianti Classico202291
Castello di MonsantoChianti Classico202291
Fattoria Cigliano di SopraChianti Classico202291
FèlsinaChianti Classico202291
Il Molino di GraceChianti Classico202291
Podere Poggio ScaletteChianti Classico202291
Principe CorsiniChianti Classico202291
RiecineChianti Classico202291
TregoleChianti Classico202291
Villa CalcinaiaChianti Classico202191
Le Fonti PanzanoChianti Classico202191
Le MiccineChianti Classico202191
Poggio al SoleChianti Classico202191
Tenuta CasenuoveChianti Classico202191
Tenute Squarcialupi, Cosimo BojolaChianti Classico202191
Terreno, Tre VigneChianti Classico202191
CaparsaChianti Classico202091
Le CincioleChianti Classico202091
Antinori, PèppoliChianti Classico202290
Casa EmmaChianti Classico202290
Collazzi, BastioniChianti Classico202290
La MontaninaChianti Classico202290
Monte Bernardi, SangióChianti Classico202290
MontesecondoChianti Classico202290
Querceto di Castellina, L'AuraChianti Classico202290
Bertinga, La Porta di VertineChianti Classico202190
CafaggioChianti Classico202190
Castello di RaddaChianti Classico202190
Castello di VerrazzanoChianti Classico202190
Dievole, CatignanoChianti Classico202190
Frescobaldi, Tenuta PeranoChianti Classico202190
Lamole di Lamole, DuelameChianti Classico202190
Tenuta CappellinaChianti Classico202090
Castello di Monterinaldi, Vigneto BosconeChianti Classico201990
BrancaiaChianti Classico202289
Castello di MeletoChianti Classico202289
Castello Vicchiomaggio, Guado AltoChianti Classico202289
Fattoria San Michele a Torri, Tenuta La GabbiolaChianti Classico202289
Podere Terreno alla via della VolpaiaChianti Classico202289
Rocca di CastagnoliChianti Classico202289
San FeliceChianti Classico202289
Tolaini, VallenuovaChianti Classico202289
Castello della PanerettaChianti Classico202189
Castello di BossiChianti Classico202189
Dievole, CasanovaChianti Classico202189
Tenute SquarcialupiChianti Classico202189
Buondonno, Casavecchia alla PiazzaChianti Classico202288
Castellare di CastellinaChianti Classico202288
Castello d'AlbolaChianti Classico202288
Gagliole, RubioloChianti Classico202288
OrmanniChianti Classico202288
Tenuta di ArcenoChianti Classico202288
Castello di MonterinaldiChianti Classico202188
LivernanoChianti Classico202188
Il BarlettaioChianti Classico202088
CapaccioliChianti Classico202287
CapraiaChianti Classico202287
Rocca delle MacìeChianti Classico202287
Istine, LeVigneChianti Classico (Riserva)202196
San Giusto a Rentennano, Le BaròncoleChianti Classico (Riserva)202196
Monteraponi, Il CampitelloChianti Classico (Riserva)202195
Castell'in VillaChianti Classico (Riserva)201795
La MontaninaChianti Classico (Riserva)202194
Poggerino, Vigna BugiallaChianti Classico (Riserva)202194
RiecineChianti Classico (Riserva)202194
Castello di MonsantoChianti Classico (Riserva)202094
Val delle CortiChianti Classico (Riserva)202094
BuondonnoChianti Classico (Riserva)202193
Castello di VolpaiaChianti Classico (Riserva)202193
Fattoria Cigliano di Sopra, Vigneto BrancaChianti Classico (Riserva)202193
Maurizio Alongi, Vigna BarbischioChianti Classico (Riserva)202193
AltieroChianti Classico (Riserva)202093
Castello di Bossi, BerardoChianti Classico (Riserva)202093
Fattoria PomonaChianti Classico (Riserva)202093
Frescobaldi, Tenuta PeranoChianti Classico (Riserva)202093
QuerciabellaChianti Classico (Riserva)202093
Badia a ColtibuonoChianti Classico (Riserva)201993
Barone Ricasoli, BrolioChianti Classico (Riserva)202192
BrancaiaChianti Classico (Riserva)202192
Castello di QuercetoChianti Classico (Riserva)202192
Castello Vicchiomaggio, Agostino PetriChianti Classico (Riserva)202192
La Vigna di San Martino ad ArgianoChianti Classico (Riserva)202192
Castello di Ama, MontebuoniChianti Classico (Riserva)202092
Lamole di Lamole, LarealeChianti Classico (Riserva)202092
Terreno, Le Bonille di SopraChianti Classico (Riserva)202092
TregoleChianti Classico (Riserva)202092
Castagnoli, TerrazzeChianti Classico (Riserva)202191
Castellare di CastellinaChianti Classico (Riserva)202191
Castello di CacchianoChianti Classico (Riserva)202091
Le Fonti PanzanoChianti Classico (Riserva)202091
Tenuta di ArcenoChianti Classico (Riserva)202190
Castello di RaddaChianti Classico (Riserva)201990
Castello di Ama, Vigneto BellavistaChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202098
Monteraponi, Il BragantinoChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)201998
Fontodi, Vigna del SorboChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Panzano)202197
QuerciabellaChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)201997
Istine, Vigna CavarchioneChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Gaiole)202196
Riecine, Vigna GittoriChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Gaiole)202196
Fontodi, Terrazze San LeolinoChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Panzano)202196
Istine, Vigna IstineChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Radda)202196
Castello di Ama, CasucciaChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202096
Castello di Monsanto, Vigna Il PoggioChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)201996
Le Cinciole, A LuigiChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)201996
Il Caggio, IpsusChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)201996
Barone Ricasoli, CeniprimoChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Gaiole)202195
I FabbriChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)201995
Barone Ricasoli, ColledilàChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Gaiole)202194
Istine, Vigna Casanova dell'AiaChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Radda)202194
Castello di Volpaia, Il Puro CasanovaChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202094
Villa Calcinaia, Vigna BastignanoChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202094
Villa Calcinaia, Vigna La FornaceChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202094
Frescobaldi, Tenuta Perano RialziChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202094
OrmanniChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)201994
Mazzei, Castello FonterutoliChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Castellina)202193
Tenuta di Arceno, CampolupiChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Castelnuovo Berardenga)202193
Barone Ricasoli, RonciconeChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Gaiole)202193
Il Molino di Grace, Il MargoneChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Panzano)202193
ColtassalaChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Radda)202193
Capraia, Effe 55Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202093
Castello di Ama, San LorenzoChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202093
Castello di Cacchiano, Il MillennioChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202093
Castello Vicchiomaggio, Le BolleChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202093
Fèlsina, ColoniaChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202093
Le MiccineChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202093
Poggio al Sole, CasasiliaChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202093
Terreno, AsofiaChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202093
Terreno, SillanoChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202093
Cafaggio, Basilica San MartinoChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)201993
BrancaiaChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Castellina)202192
Tolaini, Montebello SetteChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Castelnuovo Berardenga)202192
Castello di Querceto, Il PicchioChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Greve)202192
Mazzei, BadiòlaChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Radda)202192
Tenuta di Arceno, Strada al SassoChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202192
Castagnoli, SalitaChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202092
Castello d'Albola, Il SolatìoChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202092
Castello Vicchiomaggio, La PrimaChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202092
Villa Calcinaia, Vigna Contessa LuisaChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202092
Isola delle FalcoleChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202092
Le Filigare, LorenzoChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202092
Le Fonti PanzanoChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202092
Principe Corsini, Don TommasoChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202092
Cafaggio, Basilica SolatìoChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)201992
Tenuta CasenuoveChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)201992
Castello di Verrazzano, SasselloChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)201892
Podere Il Palazzino, Grosso SaneseChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)201892
Fèlsina, RanciaChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202191
Castello di Meleto, Vigna PoggiarsoChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202091
Rignana, Villa RignanaChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202091
Rocca delle Macie, Sergio ZingarelliChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202091
Podere Il Palazzino, ArgeninaChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)201991
Rocca di Castagnoli, StielleChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)201991
Tregole, Vigna degli AsiniChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)201991
Castello della Paneretta, Torre a DestraChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)201990
Castello di Radda, Vigna Il CornoChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)201890

