DAWA judge profile: Gerald Lu

Gerald Lu, a certified sommelier based in Singapore, is a judge at the 2018 Decanter Asia Wine Awards

Gerald Lu

Finishing national service in 2007, Gerald Lu signed on full time with the IndoChine Group of Restaurants as a wine waiter to kick-start his foray into wine. He met a group of enthusiasts and Sommeliers who had formed a group called the Sommelier Association of Singapore. The young men, passionate and with a thirst for knowledge, influenced him to pick up qualifications and to take up new challenges.

In 2008, Gerald received his first qualifications with the Wine Spirit Education Trust Programme and also the Court of Master Sommeliers. In 2009, he won the award for Best Service (Food & Beverage) in the Singapore Experience Awards. He also finished as a finalist in the National Sommelier Competition.

Come 2010, upon completion of his Certified Sommelier Exam by the Court of Master Sommeliers, Gerald went on to win the championship for the National Sommelier Competition, becoming the youngest Champion at 25 years old. Thereafter, Gerald served as Head Sommelier and Assistant Food & Beverage Manager for the IndoChine Group before leaving to open Praelum Wine Bistro, a wine bistro in Duxton Hill in 2011.

Over the next three years, Gerald finished his studies as a Certified Specialist of Wine by the Society of Wine Educators, and became a Certified Sake Sommelier by the Sake Sommelier Association, also taking up the responsibility as Vice-President of the Sommelier Association of Singapore.