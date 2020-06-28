Best Italian white wines for summer

What’s better than sunny weather and a glass of cold Italian white wine?

Italy enjoys a variety of climates, from the cooler northern regions to the sun-drenched island of Sicily in the south. The combined output of these wine regions provides a cornucopia of white wine experiences: from the fresh, melon and honey inflected Gavi di Gavi of Piedmont to the saline and citrussy Verdicchios of Le Marche; and from the spicy, juicy Greco di Matera of Basilicata to the mineral, appley whites of Etna.

Most of these wines have enough acidity and flavour intensity to make them great for classic al fresco dining, particularly when paired with a crisp salad or grilled chicken or white fish.

Channel the Italian summer with these wines:

{} {"wineId":"38245","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"38162","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"38744","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"38223","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"34543","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"33033","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"39230","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"38227","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {}

You may also like: