South America’s wine regions span a diverse range of terroirs and climates. From fresh high-altitude vineyards and cool coastal sites to the warmer valleys. So it’s no surprise that the selection of wines from Argentina, Chile and Uruguay is a varied snapshot of grapes and wine styles.

For anyone looking to find great wines to drink this summer, the choices are exciting – especially as South American bottles regularly over-deliver for the price. This selection of 20 whites, rosés and reds from recent tastings are all priced below £15.

You’ll find fruity Chilean Sauvignon Blanc, spicy Argentinian Malbec and ripe Merlot. But alongside the usual suspects, there are some more unexpected bottles, including Albariño from Uruguay and the increasingly popular País – Chile’s ‘forgotten’ grape, which is now producing quality single-varietal wines.

From food-friendly Chardonnays to quaffable Malbec rosés and light Pinot Noir reds, this list will give you plenty of seasonal drinking inspiration – whatever the occasion. Find great bottles for summer parties and barbecues, lazy alfresco lunches or sundowners.

Best South American wines: Great value picks for summer

{} {"wineId":"50781","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"50779","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"50785","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"46784","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"49093","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"50776","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"50784","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"45363","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"46391","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"50769","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"50774","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"50605","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"43504","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"50773","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"47496","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"49588","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"50771","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"42870","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"50770","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"50772","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {}

Related content: