Sauvignon Blanc is a firm fixture on Chile’s wine scene, being the country’s most widely planted white grape variety. Once largely confined to the Central Valley heartlands of Curicó and Maule, Sauvignon Blanc plantings can now be found right across Chile’s wine map, from the Atacama desert down to the deep south, with vineyards located in Andean heights and on the Pacific coast.

‘Traditionally, Chilean Sauvignon sits somewhere between what might be termed the “classic” extrovert New Zealand style and the more restrained Old World iterations,’ explains Peter Richards MW, author of The Wines of Chile, DWWA Regional Chair for Chile and Chairman of the Decanter Retailer Awards.

‘These days, you can find everything from invigorating yet subtle styles (often from northern territories like Limarí or Huasco) to tangy, pungent versions (Elqui), or the broad, spicy intensity of San Antonio. Casablanca does everything from easygoing styles (valley floor and east) to more aromatic, citric, complex examples from its more coastal westerly hillsides,’ he adds.

Importantly, Chile can also deliver great value across the board. Try these bottles selected by the Decanter team from recent tastings.

Great value Sauvignon Blanc wines from Chile:

