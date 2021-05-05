Best Zachys wines: top online and instore buys

Zachys launched as a liquor merchant in 1944, with a storefront in Westchester County, New York. Don Zachariah bought the company from his father Zachy in 1961 and it remains a family-owned business.

Zachys still has its headquarters at that premises on East Parkway in Scarsdale. But along with physical stores it operates a vast online retail business, a wine auction house and international wine storage facilities.

Don’s son Jeff Zachariah is Zachys’ president, running the auction side of the company. His son-in-law Andrew McMurray is vice-president, heading up retail.

As a retailer, Zachys prides itself on offering its US customers hand-picked wines from around the globe. The selection of blue-chip and under-the-radar wines from Bordeaux, Champagne, Piedmont and Tuscany is especially robust.

Wine consultants and expert staff in store and online help shoppers find intriguing everyday wines through to investment-worthy bottles.

Auction sales booming

But it is the auction arm of the business that is really making waves. ‘Zachys represents 20% of the wine auction industry,’ explains Robert Allen, Zachys’ managing director of retail. ‘In 2020 alone we outperformed our competitors, with more than $150 million in sales.’

Zachys showcases wine auctions on two platforms: the traditional live events held in New York, Hong Kong and London, as well as more informal online auctions.

Dubbed zCollections, these online sales start with bottles under $50, yet may include some of the world’s most sought-after wines in smaller lot sizes in lieu of full cases.

With auction specialists based in New York, California, France, London, Japan, China and Hong Kong, there are plenty of opportunities for clients to grow or sell their wine collections.

And their collections can be kept at Zachys’ climate-controlled wine storage facilities – a burgeoning third arm of the family business. Currently Zachys stores more than 40,000 cases of wine for clients across its warehouses in New York, Washington DC, Hong Kong Paris and London.

Zachys offers commercial storage for importers and distributors, private-client storage services for collectors who want their bottles inventoried and shipped, plus temperature-controlled storage lockers for an $899 annual rental fee.

Through the business’ three arms of retail, auctions and wine storage ‘we really try to help folks navigate their “wine life”,’ says Allen.

Decanter’s pick of the best Zachys wines to try

The wines below are a current selection of the Zachys portfolio. The most recently tasted are at the top of the list.

{} {"wineId":"12822","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"47948","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"47949","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"47950","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"47951","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"47952","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"47953","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"47954","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"47955","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"47956","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"46039","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {}

You might also like…