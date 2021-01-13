Wine.com: the best buys available in the US

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wine.com bills itself as the world’s largest wine store. It is the biggest online wine retailer in the US, offering 17,000 different labels from regions around the world.

Featuring a mix of both well-known and well-distributed wines to smaller boutique brands, the company works hard to deliver what consumers want.

Wine.com aims to make buying bottles online easy, fun and informative. It offers live-chat wine recommendations with sommeliers as well as virtual tastings with some of the industry’s top wine personalities. Such savvy technology is also used by Total Wine.

Wine.com also has a wine-club program called Picked, which customises wine deliveries to a member’s unique tastes.

Annual shipping membership options – free to 42 states – as well as competitive pricing set the business apart as a consumer-friendly, wine-savvy retailer that caters to both collectors and new wine lovers alike.

‘Wine.com is a wine-discovery engine,’ says CEO Rich Bergsund. ‘With our vast selection of wine and spirits, our algorithm that sorts by “most interesting”, plus our live-chat sommeliers, we help you discover the incredible world of wine with confidence.’

Bergsund is particularly proud of Wine.com’s mobile app. ‘People can keep track of what they’ve purchased and how they’ve liked it. Imagine having a record of every wine you’ve ever had, with your rating and notes attached?’

Decanter’s selection of top Wine.com wines to try

The wines below are a current selection from the Wine.com portfolio. The most recently tasted are at the top of the list. Disclosure: Stacy Slinkard does some contract work for Wine.com. She does not receive free samples