Kroger: the best wines available at the US grocery chain

Kroger is the largest grocery retailer in the United States. With its recently announced merger with Albertsons, it now has a total of 4,996 stores in 48 states plus Washington DC. The business is America’s generalist grocery store covering many categories, including wine. Assortments in each store may vary and are tailored to the geographical location and local customers.

Wine is merchandised simply and with no frills. You will rarely see a shelf-talker with tasting notes or score. There are just shelves and shelves of wine with pricing listed below each bottle. As with many grocers, you’ll find large national wine brands at eye level, with lower prices brands lower on the shelves and higher priced brands on the higher shelves.

The product mix for wine at Kroger is broad. There is a large selection of wine in alternative formats (boxed, canned and large format/jug wine, for example) but the predominant selection is wine in 750ml bottles.

Decanter’s selection of top Kroger wines to try

The wines below are a current selection from the Kroger portfolio. Wines reviewed may not be available in all Kroger retail locations.

