Laithwaite’s wines are predominantly sold online and via wine clubs, but the retailer also has a smattering of stores around the south of the UK, including in London, near to London Bridge, and Beaconsfield, Gloucester, Reading, Banbury and Windsor.

In 2011, the company planted three hectares of vines in Windsor Great Park, overseen by Royal Farms, the company run by the Duke of Edinburgh. These vines have since come to fruition and the result has been dubbed the ‘Queen’s English wine’.

If you’re looking for the best Laithwaite’s wines to enjoy this summer, see our recommendations below, including a Crémant de Limoux, a Croatian indigenous white wine and a Provence rosé.

Best Laithwaite’s wine to try this summer:

