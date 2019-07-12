Best screw cap wine: Summer picks

There’s nothing better than enjoying a glass of wine al fresco in the summer – but what if you forget to bring a corkscrew to your picnic or barbecue?

Screw cap wine is the solution, and below we’ve listed some top summer screw cap choices picked by Decanter’s experts.

For some time, screw cap wines – or ‘screwcaps’ – were thought of with disdain. But that’s no longer the case. The new world – particularly New Zealand and Australia – led the way by introducing screw cap wines to supermarket and wine merchant’s shelves, and have demonstrated the closure’s benefits to the wider world for over two decades.

It’s a perfect closure for retaining freshness in aromatic white wines that are made to drink soon after bottling (think Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio). Certain modern screw caps can allow precise amounts of oxygen into a wine, making them great for ageing red wines that would traditionally have required a cork – without any risk of TCA (‘cork taint’).

And best of all? They’re quick and easy to open and require nothing but a spare hand!

Best screw cap wine for summer: