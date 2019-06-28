Decanter Best Wines

Best Provence rosés for under £20/$30

Sales of rosé wine are sure to increase this week as temperatures soar to Mediterranean levels. Whether you're having a night of al fresco dining or planning a picnic in the park, these top Provence rosés will provide an ideal accompaniment to the summer sunshine without breaking the bank.

Our best Provence rosés have been chosen from our Panel Tasting of over 90 wines. These are a selection of the wines which cost under £20 / $30 in stores and are easily found.

Recommending the perfect way to serve these wines, Elizabeth Gaby says: ‘Some crucial advice for rosé lovers: serving your wines ice cold does them no favours. The ideal temperature should be about 11°C to 15°C – between how you’d serve white and red wines. Sometimes decanting brings out greater complexity too.’

These wines normally are a blend of the grapes Cinsault, Syrah and Grenache.

See the top 10 rosés under £20 here

