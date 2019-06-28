Best Provence rosés for under £20/$30

Our best Provence rosés have been chosen from our Panel Tasting of over 90 wines. These are a selection of the wines which cost under £20 / $30 in stores and are easily found.

Recommending the perfect way to serve these wines, Elizabeth Gaby says: ‘Some crucial advice for rosé lovers: serving your wines ice cold does them no favours. The ideal temperature should be about 11°C to 15°C – between how you’d serve white and red wines. Sometimes decanting brings out greater complexity too.’

These wines normally are a blend of the grapes Cinsault, Syrah and Grenache.

See the top 10 rosés under £20 here

