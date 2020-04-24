While the French region of Provence might be the go-to area for rosé wine, good quality bottles ranging from pale blush to eye-catching pink can be found all over France and further afield across the world.

Countries including Italy, Spain, Portugal, South Africa, England and even Turkey are producing fine examples of rosé wines with many available at affordable prices.

Scroll down for 15 value rosé tasting notes and scores

From supermarkets and high street retailers to independent merchants, the following list of 15 wines can all be found for under £15 with a third below £10 – perfect if you’re looking for something to enjoy during the ongoing hot weather as well as to stock up ahead of the summer.

Complied by the Decanter editorial team, the recommendations include all tastes and styles ranging from Waterkloof’s Circumstance, Cape Coral Mourvèdre Rosé from Stellenbosch with ‘aromas of peppered strawberries, tangy redcurrants and crushed wild herbs’ to Chakana’s Nuna Vineyard Rosé from Luján de Cuyo and its ‘delicate red berry fruit, crisp acidity and a juicy pink grapefruit finish.’

Several French picks make the list including two from the Languedoc; Domaine Coudougno from Lidl and Pierre Jaurant from Aldi, alongside the retailers Specially Selected Costières de Nîmes Rosé – a ‘good-value choice for those who favour a bone-dry, restrained style of rosé’.

The list also includes a newly-released English still rosé from Hattingley Valley made using Pinot Noir Précoce from Kent and Berkshire vineyards in the Saignée method, a Spanish ‘crowd pleasing’ Rioja Rosada and Mirabeau’s Prêt à Porter can perfect for alfresco drinking with ‘a lovely red berry fruit flavour, ripe cherries, raspberries and wild strawberries, alongside hints of grapefruit and apricot’.

15 great value rosé wines:

{} {"wineId":"38754","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"38756","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"38755","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"38758","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"38753","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"37724","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"38764","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"38256","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"37719","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"38759","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"38504","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"38757","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"38765","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"38257","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"37983","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {}

You may also like: