Waitrose 10 at £10: tasted and rated

Waitrose’s pre-Christmas 10 at £10 promotion is a brilliant opportunity to stock up for the festive season. And no, we’re not being paid to say it! It’s just a simple idea, extremely well done by the supermarket chain.

The buyers choose 10 wines that represent classic styles, and which span the range that you might want to enjoy on a special occasion, from sparkling to white, rosé and red, and finishing off with a fortified wine. The only thing missing from the line-up is a sweet wine, but the Tawny Port would happily match many desserts – including Christmas pudding and Christmas cake.

Festive savings

The promotion runs for two weeks, this year from 2 to 16 December. Discounts vary from not a huge amount (£10.99 to £10 for the Mirabeau Pure rosé to quite considerable £17.99 to £10 for the Chablis). The wines are carefully to chosen to offer something above the everyday, run-of-the-mill bottles that you might drink on an ordinary weeknight, without reaching the connoisseur level that would make offering them at £10 impossible. So the sparkling, for instance, isn’t a Prosecco or Cava, and isn’t a Champagne or English sparkling wine – instead the buying team has chosen a modern and youthful blend of Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Shiraz from Bird in Hand, in Australia’s Adelaide Hills (£15.99 to £10).

If I had to pick one highlight, it would have to be the Chablis, but I’d also urge you to try the Tawny Port (£14.99 to £10) if you’re new to the style – it’s the perfect time of year to have a bottle in the fridge. Among the reds, the Rioja (£16.99 to £10) is full of juicy damson fruit and would be a great match for a leg of lamb.

And while you’re there, you might want to pick up some of the other wines that we have recommended from the supermarket’s autumn and winter range.

(Note that the prices listed below are the non-discounted prices.)

Waitrose 10 at £10 wines

