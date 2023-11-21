An iconic day: DWWA winners’ table at DFWE

The flagship Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) was held on Saturday 11th November at the breathtaking Landmark Hotel, bringing together top-class producers from around the world and more than 1,200 wine lovers and professionals.
At the one-day event, and as part of Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) promotional opportunities, 57 top-scoring wines from the 2023 competition were showcased at the internationally led DWWA winners’ table.
Attendees had the opportunity to sample Champagne and other traditional method fizz from the UK and Italy, white wines from around the world including lesser-discovered wines from the likes of Serbia, Czech Republic and Slovenia, fresh and elegant to robust reds, plus outstanding sweet and fortified wines from Portugal, Spain, Greece, Italy and Austria.
Almost one tenth of the Top 50 wines from DWWA 2023 were available to try on the day with seven Best in Show wines (97 points) from Australia, Austria, Italy, Serbia and Spain. Other highlights included 12 Platinum-awarded wines and many more Golds.
DWWA winners’ table highlights in pictures
The DWWA winners’ table included 57 top-scoring wines from the 2023 awards, including sparkling, whites, reds, sweet and fortified.
Best in Show medal winners including Mecori, Duo, Etna, Sicily, Italy 2021 and Bodegas Ysios, Finca Lagunazuri, Rioja, Spain 2018 were available to try alongside 97-point Platinum medal winners and 95-96 point Golds.
The stunning Landmark Hotel provided a luxurious welcome for Decanter's flagship event.
Guests lined up around the busy DWWA winners' table to try an outstanding array of wines from classic wine regions to those lesser discovered.
The Landmark Hotel's Winter Garden Restaurant in the glass-roofed atrium provided a quiet escape for guests to enjoy lunch, dinner and live piano music during the event.
A section of the DWWA winners' table highlights just how international the selection was. Producers from left to right: Zuljan (Slovenia), Doña Paula (Argentina), Gota (Portugal), Gen del Alma (Argentina), Clos de Lôm (Spain), Kilikanoon (Australia).
Sampling Gagliole's Balisca, Colli della Toscana Centrale 2019 from Tuscany, Italy, a 100% Cabernet Sauvignon wine awarded Platinum (97 points) at DWWA 2023.
Nine wines from Spain and 12 from Italy were showcased. Producers from left to right: Mecori, Il Botolo, Clos Pachem, Marco Abella, Bodegas Tarón, Bodegas Lan, Cillar de Silos.
Co-chair Sarah Jane Evans MW (pictured right) joined us at the event to re-try some of the best wines from the 2023 competition, alongside many more wines from top exhibitors.
More DWWA top-scoring wines featured on the day, including Platinum awarded, 97-point Swiss wine: Domaine Histoire d’Enfer, L’enfer du Calcaire Cornalin, Sierre, Valais 2018 (pictured far right).
The outstanding one-day event came to a close with a cocktail party for exhibitors and sponsors.