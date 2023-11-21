An iconic day: DWWA winners’ table at DFWE

The flagship Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) was held on Saturday 11th November at the breathtaking Landmark Hotel, bringing together top-class producers from around the world and more than 1,200 wine lovers and professionals.

At the one-day event, and as part of Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) promotional opportunities, 57 top-scoring wines from the 2023 competition were showcased at the internationally led DWWA winners’ table.

Attendees had the opportunity to sample Champagne and other traditional method fizz from the UK and Italy, white wines from around the world including lesser-discovered wines from the likes of Serbia, Czech Republic and Slovenia, fresh and elegant to robust reds, plus outstanding sweet and fortified wines from Portugal, Spain, Greece, Italy and Austria.

Almost one tenth of the Top 50 wines from DWWA 2023 were available to try on the day with seven Best in Show wines (97 points) from Australia, Austria, Italy, Serbia and Spain. Other highlights included 12 Platinum-awarded wines and many more Golds.

DWWA winners’ table highlights in pictures