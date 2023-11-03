DFWE London 2023: DWWA top-scoring wines to discover

Returning for its 26th year, Decanter’s London Fine Wine Encounter is an iconic one-day event for wine lovers to discover hundreds of wines from some of the world’s top producers.
Taking place at The Landmark on Saturday 11 November, the event will host 100 truly world-class wine producers in the walk-around Grand Tasting, including more than 55 wines showcased on the DWWA winners’ table.
A stop by the DWWA 2023 showcase is a chance for wine lovers to explore wines that have been assessed and awarded by hundreds of the world’s leading wine experts, including 69 Masters of Wine and Master Sommeliers.
Attendees are invited to discover a wide range of 95-97 point wines from this year’s competition, including six of the top 50 wines of DWWA 2023. From 97-point sparkling from Serbia to outstanding 30 Years Old Oloroso Sherry, Amarone and Margaret River Cabernet Sauvignon, these Best in Show medal-winning wines are not to be missed.
Scroll down to see the 56 award-winning wines to try at the DFWE London
More highlights include Platinum medal winners from the United Kingdom, Italy, Greece, Spain, Argentina, Australia and Switzerland, all 97 points, plus a wide range of Gold-awarded wines.
Outside the Grand Tasting halls, there’s much more for attendees to discover on the day including the not-to-be-missed Cellar Collection – an exclusive tasting area where 20 hand-picked wineries will showcase three different vintages each of their flagship cuvée.
The event also includes Discover Tastings and four sensational Masterclasses, designed to deepen attendee’s appreciation and understanding of fine wines.
See below for the full list of DWWA 2023 award-winning wines that will be showcased at the DFWE in London:
Best in Show
-
Domaine Naturaliste, Rebus Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2020
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Lustau, 30 Years Old, Oloroso, Sherry, Spain NV
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Mar de Frades, Finca Monteveiga Albariño, Rías Baixas, Spain 2018
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Mecori, Duo, Etna, Sicily, Italy 2021
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Tschida Angerhof, Schilfwein Muskat Ottonel, Neusiedlersee, Burgenland, Austria 2021
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Vigneti Villabella, Fracastoro, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva, Veneto, Italy 2012
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Vinarija Vinčić, Grašac, Fruška Gora, Srem, Serbia 2020
Best in Show, 97 points
Platinum
-
Amalia Cascina in Langa, Bussia Vigna Fantini, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy 2019
Platinum, 97 points
-
Bodega Norton, Privada Family Blend, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina 2021
Platinum, 97 points
-
Corte Sermana, Sermana Riserva, Lugana, Veneto, Italy 2017
Platinum, 97 points
-
Domaine Histoire d’Enfer, L’enfer du Calcaire Cornalin, Sierre, Valais, Switzerland 2018
Platinum, 97 points
-
Gagliole, Balisca, Colli della Toscana Centrale, Tuscany, Italy 2019
Platinum, 97 points
-
Gen del Alma, Seminare Malbec, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza, Argentina 2020
Platinum, 97 points
-
Kilikanoon, Attunga 1865 Shiraz, Clare Valley, South Australia, Australia 2018
Platinum, 97 points
-
Marco Abella, Clos Abella, Priorat, Spain 2019
Platinum, 97 points
-
Mikra Thira, Assyrtiko, Santorini, Aegean Islands, Greece 2021
Platinum, 97 points
-
Ridgeview, Rosé de Noirs Brut, East Sussex, United Kingdom 2018
Platinum, 97 points
-
Roberto Scubla, Pomèdes, Colli Orientali del Friuli, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2020
Platinum, 97 points
-
Tedeschi, Marne 180, Amarone della Valpolicella, Veneto, Italy 2019
Platinum, 97 points
Gold
-
Bodegas Lan, Gran Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2016
Gold, 96 points
-
Cantina Santadi, Latinia, Sardinia, Italy 2017
Gold, 96 points
-
Cillar de Silos, La Viña de Amalio, Ribera del Duero, Spain 2019
Gold, 96 points
-
Clos Pachem, Camí de la Mina, Priorat, Spain 2019
Gold, 96 points
-
Daniel Pesat Wine, My Story, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2019
Gold, 96 points
-
Henri Champliau, Authentique Brut, Crémant de Bourgogne, Burgundy, France NV
Gold, 96 points
-
Kopke, Colheita, Port, Portugal 1975
Gold, 96 points
-
Wild Earth Wines, Pinot Noir, Central Otago, New Zealand 2021
Gold, 96 points
-
Adega De Borba, Premium, Alentejo, Portugal 2021
Gold, 95 points
-
Bellingham, The Bernard Series Old Vine Chenin Blanc, Coastal Region, South Africa 2022
Gold, 95 points
-
Blandy’s, Verdelho, Madeira, Portugal 2009
Gold, 95 points
-
Bodegas Tarón, Tarón Cepas Centenarias, Rioja, Spain 2018
Gold, 95 points
-
Boschendal, Appellation Series Chardonnay, Elgin, South Africa 2021
Gold, 95 points
-
Cas’Amaro, Falatório Sercial Reserva, Lisboa, Portugal 2020
Gold, 95 points
-
Clos de Lôm, Casa Las Monjas, Valencia, Spain 2019
Gold, 95 points
-
Domaine Jacky Marteau, Gamay, Touraine, Loire, France 2022
Gold, 95 points
-
Domaine Philippe & Sylvain Ravier, Les Amandiers, Vin de Savoie Chignin-Bergeron, Savoie, France 2021
Gold, 95 points
-
Doña Paula, Altitude Series 969, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina 2022
Gold, 95 points
-
Ernie Els Wines, Signature, Helderberg, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2017
Gold, 95 points
-
Fattoria Montecchio, Chianti Classico Riserva, Tuscany, Italy 2018
Gold 95 points
-
Fratelli Berlucchi, Freccianera Rosa Vintage, Franciacorta, Lombardy, Italy 2019
Gold, 95 points
-
Gota, Prunus Private Selection, Dão, Portugal 2021
Gold, 95 points
-
Greenock Creek, Roennfeldt Road Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia 2018
Gold, 95 points
-
Il Botolo, Barbera d’Asti Superiore, Piedmont, Italy 2020
Gold, 95 points
-
Ktima Gerovassiliou, Late Harvest Malagousia, Greece 2021
Gold, 95 points
-
M-Enostavno Dobra Vina, Extrem, Štajerska Slovenija, Podravje, Slovenia 2020
Gold, 95 points
-
Paul Cluver, Seven Flags Chardonnay, Elgin, South Africa 2021
Gold, 95 points
-
Piekenierskloof, Grenache Blanc, Piekenierskloof, Citrusdal Mountain, South Africa 2022
Gold, 95 points
-
Tenuta Villa Bellini, Centenarie, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, Veneto, Italy 2016
Gold, 95 points
-
Thaya Vinařství, Apri Chardonnay, Znojemská, Moravia, Czech Republic 2019
Gold, 95 points
-
Three Miners, Warden’s Court Pinot Noir, Central Otago, New Zealand 2020
Gold, 95 points
-
Tura Estate Winery, Mountain Peak, Judean Hills, Israel 2018
Gold, 95 points
-
Weingut Förthof, Stein Grüner Veltliner, Kremstal, Niederösterreich, Austria 2021
Gold, 95 points
-
Woodchurch, Classic Brut, Kent, United Kingdom 2017
Gold, 95 points
-
Yannick Prévoteau, Perle des Treilles Brut, Champagne, France NV
Gold, 95 points
-
Zuljan, Merlot, Goriška Brda, Primorska, Slovenia 2018
Gold, 95 points
Silver
-
Tselepos-Canava Chrissou, Laoudia Single Vineyard, Santorini, Aegean Islands, Greece 2021
Silver, 94 points