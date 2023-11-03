DFWE London 2023: DWWA top-scoring wines to discover

Returning for its 26th year, Decanter’s London Fine Wine Encounter is an iconic one-day event for wine lovers to discover hundreds of wines from some of the world’s top producers.

Taking place at The Landmark on Saturday 11 November, the event will host 100 truly world-class wine producers in the walk-around Grand Tasting, including more than 55 wines showcased on the DWWA winners’ table.

A stop by the DWWA 2023 showcase is a chance for wine lovers to explore wines that have been assessed and awarded by hundreds of the world’s leading wine experts, including 69 Masters of Wine and Master Sommeliers.

Attendees are invited to discover a wide range of 95-97 point wines from this year’s competition, including six of the top 50 wines of DWWA 2023. From 97-point sparkling from Serbia to outstanding 30 Years Old Oloroso Sherry, Amarone and Margaret River Cabernet Sauvignon, these Best in Show medal-winning wines are not to be missed.

Scroll down to see the 56 award-winning wines to try at the DFWE London

More highlights include Platinum medal winners from the United Kingdom, Italy, Greece, Spain, Argentina, Australia and Switzerland, all 97 points, plus a wide range of Gold-awarded wines.

Outside the Grand Tasting halls, there’s much more for attendees to discover on the day including the not-to-be-missed Cellar Collection – an exclusive tasting area where 20 hand-picked wineries will showcase three different vintages each of their flagship cuvée.

The event also includes Discover Tastings and four sensational Masterclasses, designed to deepen attendee’s appreciation and understanding of fine wines.

See below for the full list of DWWA 2023 award-winning wines that will be showcased at the DFWE in London:

Best in Show

Domaine Naturaliste , Rebus Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2020

, Rebus Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2020 Best in Show, 97 points Lustau , 30 Years Old, Oloroso, Sherry, Spain NV

, 30 Years Old, Oloroso, Sherry, Spain NV Best in Show, 97 points Mar de Frades , Finca Monteveiga Albariño, Rías Baixas, Spain 2018

, Finca Monteveiga Albariño, Rías Baixas, Spain 2018 Best in Show, 97 points Mecori , Duo, Etna, Sicily, Italy 2021

, Duo, Etna, Sicily, Italy 2021 Best in Show, 97 points Tschida Angerhof , Schilfwein Muskat Ottonel, Neusiedlersee, Burgenland, Austria 2021

, Schilfwein Muskat Ottonel, Neusiedlersee, Burgenland, Austria 2021 Best in Show, 97 points Vigneti Villabella , Fracastoro, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva, Veneto, Italy 2012

, Fracastoro, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva, Veneto, Italy 2012 Best in Show, 97 points Vinarija Vinčić, Grašac, Fruška Gora, Srem, Serbia 2020

Platinum

Amalia Cascina in Langa , Bussia Vigna Fantini, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy 2019

, Bussia Vigna Fantini, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy 2019 Platinum, 97 points Bodega Norton , Privada Family Blend, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina 2021

, Privada Family Blend, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina 2021 Platinum, 97 points Corte Sermana , Sermana Riserva, Lugana, Veneto, Italy 2017

, Sermana Riserva, Lugana, Veneto, Italy 2017 Platinum, 97 points Domaine Histoire d’Enfer , L’enfer du Calcaire Cornalin, Sierre, Valais, Switzerland 2018

, L’enfer du Calcaire Cornalin, Sierre, Valais, Switzerland 2018 Platinum, 97 points Gagliole, Balisca , Colli della Toscana Centrale, Tuscany, Italy 2019

, Colli della Toscana Centrale, Tuscany, Italy 2019 Platinum, 97 points Gen del Alma , Seminare Malbec, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza, Argentina 2020

, Seminare Malbec, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza, Argentina 2020 Platinum, 97 points Kilikanoon , Attunga 1865 Shiraz, Clare Valley, South Australia, Australia 2018

, Attunga 1865 Shiraz, Clare Valley, South Australia, Australia 2018 Platinum, 97 points Marco Abella , Clos Abella, Priorat, Spain 2019

, Clos Abella, Priorat, Spain 2019 Platinum, 97 points Mikra Thira , Assyrtiko, Santorini, Aegean Islands, Greece 2021

, Assyrtiko, Santorini, Aegean Islands, Greece 2021 Platinum, 97 points Ridgeview , Rosé de Noirs Brut, East Sussex, United Kingdom 2018

, Rosé de Noirs Brut, East Sussex, United Kingdom 2018 Platinum, 97 points Roberto Scubla , Pomèdes, Colli Orientali del Friuli, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2020

, Pomèdes, Colli Orientali del Friuli, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2020 Platinum, 97 points Tedeschi, Marne 180, Amarone della Valpolicella, Veneto, Italy 2019

Gold

Bodegas Lan , Gran Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2016

, Gran Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2016 Gold, 96 points Cantina Santadi , Latinia, Sardinia, Italy 2017

, Latinia, Sardinia, Italy 2017 Gold, 96 points Cillar de Silos , La Viña de Amalio, Ribera del Duero, Spain 2019

, La Viña de Amalio, Ribera del Duero, Spain 2019 Gold, 96 points Clos Pachem , Camí de la Mina, Priorat, Spain 2019

, Camí de la Mina, Priorat, Spain 2019 Gold, 96 points Daniel Pesat Wine , My Story, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2019

, My Story, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2019 Gold, 96 points Henri Champliau , Authentique Brut, Crémant de Bourgogne, Burgundy, France NV

, Authentique Brut, Crémant de Bourgogne, Burgundy, France NV Gold, 96 points Kopke , Colheita, Port, Portugal 1975

, Colheita, Port, Portugal 1975 Gold, 96 points Wild Earth Wines , Pinot Noir, Central Otago, New Zealand 2021

, Pinot Noir, Central Otago, New Zealand 2021 Gold, 96 points Adega De Borba , Premium, Alentejo, Portugal 2021

, Premium, Alentejo, Portugal 2021 Gold, 95 points Bellingham , The Bernard Series Old Vine Chenin Blanc, Coastal Region, South Africa 2022

, The Bernard Series Old Vine Chenin Blanc, Coastal Region, South Africa 2022 Gold, 95 points Blandy’s , Verdelho, Madeira, Portugal 2009

, Verdelho, Madeira, Portugal 2009 Gold, 95 points Bodegas Tarón , Tarón Cepas Centenarias, Rioja, Spain 2018

, Tarón Cepas Centenarias, Rioja, Spain 2018 Gold, 95 points Boschendal , Appellation Series Chardonnay, Elgin, South Africa 2021

, Appellation Series Chardonnay, Elgin, South Africa 2021 Gold, 95 points Cas’Amaro , Falatório Sercial Reserva, Lisboa, Portugal 2020

, Falatório Sercial Reserva, Lisboa, Portugal 2020 Gold, 95 points Clos de Lôm , Casa Las Monjas, Valencia, Spain 2019

, Casa Las Monjas, Valencia, Spain 2019 Gold, 95 points Domaine Jacky Marteau , Gamay, Touraine, Loire, France 2022

, Gamay, Touraine, Loire, France 2022 Gold, 95 points Domaine Philippe & Sylvain Ravier , Les Amandiers, Vin de Savoie Chignin-Bergeron, Savoie, France 2021

, Les Amandiers, Vin de Savoie Chignin-Bergeron, Savoie, France 2021 Gold, 95 points Doña Paula , Altitude Series 969, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina 2022

, Altitude Series 969, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina 2022 Gold, 95 points Ernie Els Wines , Signature, Helderberg, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2017

, Signature, Helderberg, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2017 Gold, 95 points Fattoria Montecchio , Chianti Classico Riserva, Tuscany, Italy 2018

, Chianti Classico Riserva, Tuscany, Italy 2018 Gold 95 points Fratelli Berlucchi , Freccianera Rosa Vintage, Franciacorta, Lombardy, Italy 2019

, Freccianera Rosa Vintage, Franciacorta, Lombardy, Italy 2019 Gold, 95 points Gota , Prunus Private Selection, Dão, Portugal 2021

, Prunus Private Selection, Dão, Portugal 2021 Gold, 95 points Greenock Creek , Roennfeldt Road Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia 2018

, Roennfeldt Road Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia 2018 Gold, 95 points Il Botolo , Barbera d’Asti Superiore, Piedmont, Italy 2020

, Barbera d’Asti Superiore, Piedmont, Italy 2020 Gold, 95 points Ktima Gerovassiliou , Late Harvest Malagousia, Greece 2021

, Late Harvest Malagousia, Greece 2021 Gold, 95 points M-Enostavno Dobra Vina , Extrem, Štajerska Slovenija, Podravje, Slovenia 2020

, Extrem, Štajerska Slovenija, Podravje, Slovenia 2020 Gold, 95 points Paul Cluver , Seven Flags Chardonnay, Elgin, South Africa 2021

, Seven Flags Chardonnay, Elgin, South Africa 2021 Gold, 95 points Piekenierskloof , Grenache Blanc, Piekenierskloof, Citrusdal Mountain, South Africa 2022

, Grenache Blanc, Piekenierskloof, Citrusdal Mountain, South Africa 2022 Gold, 95 points Tenuta Villa Bellini , Centenarie, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, Veneto, Italy 2016

, Centenarie, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, Veneto, Italy 2016 Gold, 95 points Thaya Vinařství , Apri Chardonnay, Znojemská, Moravia, Czech Republic 2019

, Apri Chardonnay, Znojemská, Moravia, Czech Republic 2019 Gold, 95 points Three Miners , Warden’s Court Pinot Noir, Central Otago, New Zealand 2020

, Warden’s Court Pinot Noir, Central Otago, New Zealand 2020 Gold, 95 points Tura Estate Winery , Mountain Peak, Judean Hills, Israel 2018

, Mountain Peak, Judean Hills, Israel 2018 Gold, 95 points Weingut Förthof , Stein Grüner Veltliner, Kremstal, Niederösterreich, Austria 2021

, Stein Grüner Veltliner, Kremstal, Niederösterreich, Austria 2021 Gold, 95 points Woodchurch , Classic Brut, Kent, United Kingdom 2017

, Classic Brut, Kent, United Kingdom 2017 Gold, 95 points Yannick Prévoteau , Perle des Treilles Brut, Champagne, France NV

, Perle des Treilles Brut, Champagne, France NV Gold, 95 points Zuljan, Merlot, Goriška Brda, Primorska, Slovenia 2018

Silver

Tselepos-Canava Chrissou, Laoudia Single Vineyard, Santorini, Aegean Islands, Greece 2021

