DWWA 20-year celebrations begin with Platinum medal showcase in the Cotswolds

This year marks 20 years of the Decanter World Wine Awards. Already the world’s largest wine competition, the 2023 competition is set to again break records for a third year running with the most wine entries to date – solidifying the competition’s standing as a global benchmark for wine quality.

Ahead of judging next month, where some 250 international wine experts from 30 countries will convene in London to evaluate around 18,500 wines, Decanter held a special wine pairing dinner last week with a selection of DWWA 2022 Platinum medal-winning wines to commence 20th anniversary celebrations.

Sarah Jane Evans MW, DWWA Co-Chair and the evening’s host, commented: ‘The Decanter World Wine Awards is something really special. We pay huge attention to the wines we have, each one we approach like one of the family in the sense that we really care for it, study it and then rate it as it is now. You know that what you’re doing is having a big discussion about who’s going to enjoy it later.’

Showcasing the diverse range of wines which progress to the final stages of Platinum and Best in Show judging, ten 97-point wines were selected to pair with The Feathered Nest Inn‘s six-course meal, focused on quality seasonal ingredients by the ethos of recognised Head Chef Matt Weedon.

Technique and tradition were the theme of the evening. Like the top-scoring wines showcased from Spain, France, Italy, Switzerland, Australia and Hungary, the Cotswolds-based epicurean hideaway brings together style and heritage, both in its gastronomy and individually styled guest rooms⁠—and with its own wine list of over 280 wines, oenophiles are spoilt for choice.

Below discover the ten Platinum medal-winning wines showcased to begin Decanter World Wine Awards’ 20th anniversary celebrations, alongside The Feathered Nest Inn’s paired courses. Learn more about the Cotswolds retreat here.

Dominio de la Vega, Finca Cerro Tocón Blanc de Noirs Reserva Brut, Cava, Spain 2016

Platinum, 97 points

100% Pinot Noir

Superb developed scents of biscotti, spice, herbs and candied citrus. It has an excellent depth of flavour with savoury, spicy tones, biscuity complexity and some herbal bitters in the background. It retains vitality, great purity, a cool acid line and noteworthy persistence. Skilfully assembled and seamless. Alc 12%



Nicolas Feuillatte, Blanc de Blancs Brut Grand Cru, Champagne, France 2012

Platinum, 97 points

100% Chardonnay

Very toasty and upfront aromas with lemon curd and candied red apples. The ripe, yet zesty lemon peel and white grapefruit palate shows lovely detail on the fine mousse finish. Alc 12%

Charles Bonvin, 1858 Assemblage, Valais, Switzerland 2019

Platinum, 97 points

50% Petite Arvine, 30% Païen, 20% Amigne

Perfumed and inviting, with honey, heather, quince, smoky flint and herbaceous grassy notes on the nose; then on to a layered palate of dried floral tones, plush stone fruit, citrus, a smart savoury minerality and a seductive acidity. Alc 13.6%

Paired with Pumpkin & Shallot Soup, pickled butternut squash, sage crisp (veg)



Attis, Embaixador Albariño, Rías Baixas, Spain, 2018

Platinum, 97 points

100% Albariño

This is a beautiful, creamy, layered and complex wine with stunning beeswax, apple, tropical fruit and mandarin aromatics. It’s creamy and broad in the mouth with bright balancing acidity. The intensity of flavour is compelling. A really impressive Albariño with power, drive and a long, focussed finish. Alc 13.5%

Paired with Yellowfin Tuna Tartare, tapioca crisp, wasabi, ginger, lime & miso



Altavins Viticultors, Selecció Garnatxa Blanca, Terra Alta, Spain 2017

Platinum, 97 points

100% Garnacha Blanca

This is a thrilling wine with an explosive nose, bright and intense with yellow/crab apple, pine resin, fennel and nutmeg spice. The palate is complex and layered. Moreish, to say the least, with a long and assured finish. A very stimulating and gratifying wine with lots of discussion points. Alc 13.5%

Paired with Falafel, panko, pea, umami, carrot (veg)



Cantina Terlano, Primo Grande Cuvée, Alto Adige Terlano, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy 2019

Platinum, 97 points

70% Pinot Blanc, 28% Chardonnay, 2% Sauvignon Blanc

The bouquet shows tremendous impact: teeming with fruit, restrained yet buzzing aromas of seasoned oak, chalk and flint. A really elegant and structured palate shows white fruits, ginger, and dried honey with a vigorous acidity and almost stark minerality. A sensational wine with decades ahead of it. Alc 14%

Paired with Steamed Halibut, caramelised cauliflower, monks beard, thai style nage



Madame Veuve Point, Clos des Chênes, Volnay 1er Cru, Burgundy, France 2019

Platinum, 97 points

100% Pinot Noir

Classic plum and black cherry fruit with hints of anise, coffee grounds, and earthy torrefaction. Seductive and lively in the mouth, fresh and perfumed with spice and red berry fruits. There is just the right amount of extraction, with grip, density, and length, but nothing is overdone. Alc 14.2%

Paired with Aubergine, tomato & rose harissa, feta cheese, olive oil, chickpea, babaganoush, tapioca, bloody mary, romesco (veg)



Beresford, Limited Release Cabernet Sauvignon, McLaren Vale, South Australia, Australia 2016

Platinum, 97 points

100% Cabernet Sauvignon

A powerful nose shows development in its roasting-pan bouquet and cigar box nuances. The palate is polished, with lashings of soft tannins and a fruit-sweet core of plums, raisins, chocolate, and vanilla oak. Already drinking well, yet with substantial ageing potential. Alc 13.3%

Paired with Loin & Shoulder of Cotswold Lamb, yoghurt, mint condiment, gnocchi, wild garlic, pistachio crumb, lamb jus



Juliet Victor, Tokaj, Hungary 2018

Platinum, 97 points

46% Furmint, 18% Hárslevelű, 36% Muskotály

A very modern Tokaj style with rich spicy oak, no oxidation, and an outstanding concentration of fruit. The intensely floral note shows notes of apricot jam and saffron. The palate is elegant and precise, with the wonderful quality of fruit and tell-tale Tokaj mineral crispness. Alc 12.4%

Paired with Yorkshire Rhubarb, ginger, vanilla set custard

Morris, Old Premium Rare Topaque, Rutherglen, Victoria, Australia NV

Platinum, 97 points

100% Muscadelle

Great density of colour, viscosity, age, and antiquity. The nose has some malty younger wine aspects as well as rancio super-aged characters of malt, chocolate, roasted coffee beans, caramel, molasses, and toffee. Great flavour, not too ancient and stale, but lively. A very great wine. Alc 16.5%

Paired with Blood Orange & Dark Chocolate Souffle, almond cremeux, blood orange ripple ice cream



Related articles