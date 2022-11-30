Exclusive offer on DWWA award-winning wines at EW Wines

Save on a selection of medal-winning wines from the Decanter World Wine Awards with EW Wines' Winners Mixed Case offer.

Award-winning retailer EW Wines won Best Regional Wine Shop of South West England at the 2022 Decanter Retailer Awards with the judges noting its successful shift from on-trade sales.

With a new site off the A30 in Cornwall, visitors can expect to find a fine range of wines, specialist advice, excellent customer service as well as Enomatic machines for free tasting while you shop.

Offering a range of six-bottle mixed cases, EW Wines has added to its selection with an exclusive Decanter World Wine Awards 2022 Winners Mixed Case for just £145. From award-winning Champagne and white wines to red and fortified, this case offers something for everyone.

The ideal Christmas gift for wine lovers or for upcoming holiday dinners, this six-bottle mix is a great opportunity to discover and save on winning wines from the Decanter World Wine Awards.

EW Wines ships throughout mainland UK. Learn more and see its full wine range at ewwines.co.uk

The DWWA Winners Mixed Case includes:

Taittinger, Prélude Brut Grands Crus, Champagne, France NV

Silver, 91 points

Fresh stone fruits and quince aromas with some white peach and florals touches. Rich golden apple with lemony zest flavours.

Astrolabe, Sauvignon Blanc, Awatere Valley, Marlborough, New Zealand 2021

Silver, 90 points

Restrained grapefruit and saline aromas with notes of candied fruit and citrus peel. Focused palate, showing tension. Crunchy and fresh.

De Wetshof Estate, Bon Vallon Chardonnay, Robertson, South Africa 2021

Bronze, 88 points

Light toasty nuance on the apple blossom nose. Crunchy green apple with subtle white blossom flavours.

Luigi Bosca, Malbec, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina 2020

Silver, 90 points

Inviting and attractive nose of beautiful red fruit, and to a juicy palate of plush, smoky dark fruit. Lovely wine!

Bodegas Roda, Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2016

Silver, 91 points

Bramble fruit, herbal and blueberry nose, with an earthy palate and fresh, firm tannins. It’s an impressively intense, engaging and fruit-forward wine that should develop brilliantly.

Lustau, San Emilio, Pedro Ximenez, Sherry, Spain NV

Silver, 91 points

Elevated herbal aromatics. Rich, boozy fruit cake on the palate with hints of Earl Grey tea, Extremely well-balanced sweetness with a freshness on the palate. Long, complex, finish.

