International Sauvignon Blanc Day: Award-winning wines to celebrate

Friday 1 May marks the 11th annual International Sauvignon Blanc Day. One of the world’s most popular grape varieties, and one of the most widely-planted, Sauvignon Blanc is recognised worldwide for its fresh and aromatic qualities.

Sauvignon Blanc has found many places to call home, from New Zealand where it has gained worldwide recognition and acclaim, the Loire Valley, France where the grape originates, to South Africa, Chile, the USA and beyond.

See below for top DWWA 2019 award-winning Sauvignon Blanc wines to celebrate International Sauvignon Blanc Day.

Learn more about Sauvignon Blanc

DWWA 2019: Top award-winning Sauvignon Blancs

Decanter World Wine Awards 2019 Gold, Platinum and Best in Show medal winners

New Zealand

Best in Show, 97 points

Our sole Sauvignon Blanc representative in the Best In Show class this year comes from Marlborough rather than any of the key Northern Hemisphere sites, but our judges loved the way in which this was not necessarily obvious from its profile. With its fresh, sappy, crushed-spring-leaf aromas and limpid, long, vinous yet tender profile in the mouth, this is simply great Sauvignon from an outstanding site rather than one of the overt or flamboyant Marlborough Sauvignons drinkers have become used to (and sometimes bored by). There’s no shortage of charm either, though, with its whispered sweet-pea floral notes. Pretty and distracting enough to serve on its own on a warm afternoon, but with all the structure and sap to accompany food well, too. Marlborough is moving on. Drink 2019-2022.

Platinum, 97 points

Pungent, rich and concentrated Sauvignon Blanc with bright grapefruit/citrus, guava/tropical, grassy and vanilla aromas and flavours. Very appealing wine with a supple palate and a perfect amount of fruity acidity helping to drive a lengthy finish.

Gold, 96 points

Appealing aromas of citrus, herbs and tropical notes. Bright, slightly steely with mineral, wet stone. Gooseberry and nettle flavours and crisp textured freshness.

Gold, 95 points

Strong aromas of struck match, hints of new oak and toast. Powerful intensity on the palate, full-bodied, with excellent texture and a long finish. Stoneleigh, Latitude Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand 2018 Strong aromas of struck match, hints of new oak and toast. Powerful intensity on the palate, full-bodied, with excellent texture and a long finish. Gold, 95 points

Beautifully posed, fresh, aromatic white with a pleasing delicacy/lightness and an ethereal texture. The ambrosial bouquet and lively palate offer appetising gooseberry and green capsicum characters with a subtle (Atwatere-style) minerality adding complexity. Marks & Spencer, Saint Clair James Sinclair Sauvignon Blanc, Dillons Point, Marlborough, New Zealand 2018 Gold, 95 points

A restrained and elegant style with more apple and citrus notes than exotic or gooseberry. Refreshing line of acidity and good complexity with a pleasant, minerally finish. France Domaine de la Perrière, Mégalithe, Sancerre, Loire, France 2016 A restrained and elegant style with more apple and citrus notes than exotic or gooseberry. Refreshing line of acidity and good complexity with a pleasant, minerally finish. Gold, 96 points

Aromas of candied lemons and spice with a herbal note. Lovely textured richness on the palate with lots of fresh citrus fruit and some more developed characters starting to come through. Very long finish.

Gold, 95 points

Attractive floral, citrus and white peach skin perfume, followed by a fresh, punchy and citrusy palate and long finish. Very good value.

Australia

Platinum, 97 points

A very elegant style with an intense nose of citrus and green tropical fruit with some creamy, buttery, oaky secondary notes. Bright acidity washes juicily through the palate which evinces a palpable waxy Semillon character. Lovely persistency.

Italy

Platinum, 97 points

A complex nose of toast and clove with spice, herbal, citrus, grass, peach even quite floral aromas. Fantastic body on the palate, rich but elegant in the mouth with mature fruit flavours. Very fresh indeed, and a long elderflower finish.

Gold, 95 points

Floral and fruity nose with fresh, vibrant, herbal notes and a hint of oak. The palate is crisp, lively and tropical with a very long and persistent finish.

South Africa

Platinum, 97 points

Pretty elderflower, blackcurrant, yellow fruit, kaffir lime, toasty and bitter lemon nose. The palate is elegant and neatly composed with lively acidity and flavours of grapefruit and vanilla toast. Lovely herbaceous finish and stony aftertaste.

Gold, 96 points

Attractive elderflower, green pea, lemon and passion fruit aromas. Palate confirms the nose with notes of pineapple and a mineral twist. Long, mouthwatering, resinous finish.

Gold, 96 points

Genuine lively fresh nettle and elderflower aromas. Very typical and expressive wine with cool climate Sauvignon notes. Wonderful balance on the fresh, yet powerful palate.

Austria

Gold, 95 points

The nose is concentrated and pure with aromas of passionfruit, dried mango, quince, candied lemon peel and melon. On the palate, the flavours are ripe and opulent and perfectly balanced with fresh acidity and great length.

Canada

Gold, 95 points

Rich, intense, almost turbo-charged but still vibrant, fresh and with cracking balance. Tropical and stone fruits take centre stage, along with a vibrant, citrus line that runs through the depth and length.

Chile

Gold, 95 points

Elegant and inviting, with beautiful notes of mango, pineapple and paprika, while the palate is creamy with vanilla, flinty green apple and Sicilian lemon.

Romania

Gold, 95 points

Luxurious and absolutely laden with so much fruit. Orange blossom and violets form the nose, while the taste is complex and persistent, with structure and a sublime mineral finish.

View all DWWA 2019 results