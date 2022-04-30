Aromatic Viognier has characteristic aromas and flavours of white blossom, jasmine and stone fruits, and with a powerful and rich body, it offers a delicious alternative to Chardonnay.

Originating from the Rhône Valley, plantings of Viognier can be found globally from Australia and New Zealand to Canada, Greece, Italy and beyond.

Results from the 2021 Decanter World Wine Awards attest with seven countries awarded top scores for varietal Viognier wines, including a Best in Show win for Xavier Mourier’s Domaine de Pierre Blanche Résurgence, Condrieu, Rhône 2019 – one of just 50 wines in the entire competition to receive this top accolade.

This International Viognier Day, discover a range of top-scoring Viognier wines from around the world with these DWWA 2021 medal winners…

Viognier: Top-scoring wines to discover

Australia

Soumah, Hexham Vineyard, Yarra Valley, Victoria 2019

Silver, 91 points

Enticingly perfumed, with white blossom complemented by touches of honey, cinnamon and underpinned by a mealy facet. Alc 13%

Canada

Tinhorn Creek, Oldfield Reserve Viognier, Golden Mile Bench, British Columbia 2019

Silver, 92 points

Rich and ripe, with lots of honeysuckle, vanilla flower, and plump peach. Seductive with a touch of spice. Alc 13.4%

France

Xavier Mourier, Domaine de Pierre Blanche Résurgence, Condrieu, Rhône 2019

Best in Show, 97 points

The magnetic attractions of Condrieu have seen much planting of Viognier both elsewhere in France and around the world and yet, mysteriously, the sensual identity of wines grown on the original 202 ha of granite sands seems hard to duplicate. Aromatic richness is very much part of that — yet what our judges liked about this Condrieu was its aromatic subtlety: the flower-strewn apricot fruit is there, yet it comes with a redeeming freshness. On the palate, the wine is rich and suggestive: oranges and ginger as well as apricot, yet there’s plenty of cleansing stone and refreshing bitter notes to keep the rich fruit on its toes. Alc 15.5%

Vidal-Fleury, Condrieu, Rhône 2018

Silver, 93 points

Complex cooked fruit and toast aromas. Fresh palate with herbal, earthy notes, orange peel, spice and floral touches. Lovely complexity. Alc 13.5%

Maison Castel, Séries Limitées Chap III au-delà de la Brume, Condrieu, Rhône 2019

Silver, 92 points

Bright and citrusy style with some rich mango and peach underneath. Precise fruit on the palate, nice weight and intensity with a long length. Alc 14%

Domaine Richard, M de Martial, Condrieu, Rhône 2019

Silver, 90 points

Complex peach, apricot and white floral aromas. Ripe and rounded palate with lots of stone fruits, liquorice and white pepper spice. Alc 15%

Domaine de Montine, Grignan les Adhémar, Rhône 2020

Silver, 90 points

Lifted aromatics with jasmine and a touch of banana notes. Nice rich texture with spice and ginger notes. Harmonious wine. Alc 14%

Château La Verrerie, Hautes Collines, IGP Vaucluse 2020

Silver, 90 points

Clean and fresh nose with apricot and white peach fruit. Palate with stone fruits, honeysuckle, yellow floral and smoky mineral notes. Alc 13.5%

Domaine Begude, Le Paradis, IGP Haute Vallée de l’Aude, Languedoc-Roussillon 2020

Silver, 90 points

Ripe lemon juice with a yellow stone fruit nose. Creamy leesy texture, with discrete acidity and a hint of bitterness. Alc 13.5%

Greece

Ktima Gerovassiliou, Epanomi 2019

Silver, 90 points

Expressive style with peaches, iced tea, acacia and notes of white chocolate and mango. Medium weight on the finish and very drinkable. Alc 13.5%

Italy

Le Palaie, V, Tuscany 2020

Gold, 95 points

Delicate, slightly restrained nose with herbal notes and aromas of nectarine, papaya and fresh lime zest. Creamy texture with a juicy concentration and long finish. Alc 13.5%

Madonna del Latte, Barrique, Umbria 2019

Silver, 93 points

Nose perfumed with sweet tropical fruit, honey and flowers. Apricot jam with peach on the palate. Vibrant acidity. Alc 14%

Baglio di Pianetto, Viafrancia Riserva Sicily 2018

Silver, 92 points

Floral and aromatic notes of peach, loquat and honeysuckle. Beautifully focused palate. Charming smooth and generous with a pristine finish. Alc 13%

Ômina Romana, Ars Magna, Lazio 2018

Silver, 90 points

Honeyed peach, golden apple, and pastry on the nose. Complex palate balancing creamy body with lemon acidity, burnt sugar finish. Alc 13.5%

New Zealand

Marisco Vineyards, Craft Series, The Exemplar Viognier, Marlborough 2016

Silver, 90 points

Impressive complex nose of tinned peaches, fruit salad and floral background. Concentrated powerful palate, peach character overlaying floral hints. Alc 14%

South Africa

Ridgeback, Paarl 2020

Silver, 92 points

Aromas of white citrus, wet straw and a whiff of mint. The palate is crisp with focused pithy stone fruit. Classy. Alc 13.5%

Flagstone, Word of Mouth, Stellenbosch 2019

Silver, 90 points

Subtle and juicy, with honeysuckle, apple, and apricot. Well-structured with pronounced tangerine peel zest and a dry mineral finish. Alc 14%

Idiom, Stellenbosch 2019

Silver, 90 points

Bright, with a real freshness and tangy, yellow and green fruits, supported by spicy French oak. Intense and long. Serious stuff. Alc 14%

Excelsior, Robertson 2020

Silver, 90 points

Floral and tinned peach aromas. Green peach, crunchy yellow fruits, apricot, and apple tatin on a deliciously tart finish. Alc 13.9%

Saronsberg, Tulbagh 2019

Silver, 90 points

Lovely mineral, lemon/lime zest aromatics. Honeysuckle, apricot, and peach meld with the subtle, well-judged oak. Understated and very tasty. Alc 13.5%

Switzerland

Erich Meier, Zürich, Eastern Cantons 2020

Silver, 93 points

Perfumed nose of jasmine, peach and ripe lemon zest. Fresh, stylish and silky mouthfeel with a juicy concentration and lingering finish. Alc 13%

Domaine Les Perrières, Geneva 2020

Silver, 92 points

Inviting apricot, jasmine and chamomile aromatics. Silky in texture with impressive lemon sherbet and lemon rind contrasts. Lively freshness. Alc 13.7%

Results for the Decanter World Wine Awards 2022 will be announced 7 June on Decanter.com

