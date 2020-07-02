Languedoc-Roussillon: 90+ point wines from DWWA 2019

In the August 2020 issue of Decanter, Andy Howard MW delves deep into the appellation and wines of IGP Pays d’Oc stating, “Pays d’Oc is actually a treasure-trove of fascinating wines and dynamic producers… Freedom of expression is the mantra adopted by both producers and regulatory bodies, with 58 different grape varieties approved for use within today’s IGP.”
To add to Howard’s wine recommendations in Decanter magazine, below we highlight a selection of DWWA 2019 award-winning white, red and rosé wines that provide both great quality and value from IGP Pays d’Oc, all receiving 90+ points from our expert judges at the Decanter World Wine Awards.
DWWA 2019: Top wines of the Pays d’Oc
White
Domaine Saint Ferréol, Viognier, IGP Pays d’Oc, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2017
Gold, 95 points (13%)
100% Viognier
Aromatic and very tropical nose with mango, pineapple and lychee. Round and supple on the palate with a generous mouthfeel, good varietal character and a long finish.
Calmel & Joseph, Villa Blanche Viognier, IGP Pays d’Oc, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2018
Silver, 91 points (13%)
100% Viognier
Delightful peach and citrus nose. Good varietal expression and richness on the creamy palate. Moderate, limey length.
Gérard Bertrand, Cigalus, IGP Pays d’Oc, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2018
Silver, 91 points (13.5%)
70% Chardonnay, 20% Sauvignon Blanc, 10% Viognier
Quite a lot of toasty oak on the nose with ripe with flavours of cantaloupe, baked apple, pineapple and caramel with hints of vanilla and toast. Excellent length.
Les Jamelles, Sélection Spéciale Chardonnay-Viognier, IGP Pays d’Oc, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2017
Silver, 91 points (13.6%)
80% Chardonnay, 20% Viognier
Apricot, sweet spice and vanilla nose. This is intense and concentrated with lots of lovely banana, cream, honey and stone fruit flavours. Deeply concentrated, softly rounded and polished.
Les Jamelles, Viognier, IGP Pays d’Oc, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2018
Silver, 91 points (13.2%)
100% Viognier
Floral, aromatic, apricot and white flowers on the nose. Great value for money, this has good varietal expression with its long peachy finish.
Co-op, Irresistible Marsanne, IGP Pays d’Oc, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2018
Silver, 90 points (13%)
100% Marsanne
Herbal-citrus bouquet, clean and fresh on the palate with hints of white peach and a long, mineral finish. Lovely drinking! Enjoy with roast stuffed pork.
Domaine de Gourgazaud, Le Grenache Gris de Gourgazaud, IGP Pays d’Oc, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2017
Silver, 90 points (14.5%)
100% Grenache Gris
Oak and citrus nose with a touch of spice. Lovely fruit purity and very good wood support. Grand in an undemonstrative way.
Domaine Saint Ferréol, Grande Reservé Viognier, IGP Pays d’Oc, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2015
Silver, 90 points (13%)
100% Viognier
Complex aromas of apricot, honey and spice; broad, textured palate. Rich and ripe with satisfying concentration of peachy fruit. Moderate length.
Domaine Saint Hilaire, Le Baron Chardonnay, IGP Pays d’Oc, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2017
Silver, 90 points (13.5%)
100% Chardonnay
Fresh, nutty and citrus perfume and taste. This is a well-balanced, classy Chardonnay delivering plenty of pleasure. Long, mineral-laden finish.
Paul Mas, Estate Marsanne, IGP Pays d’Oc, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2018
Silver, 90 points (13%)
100% Marsanne
Floral, herb and citrus nose. Some light spice and well-managed oak on the palate. Long and persistent finish.
Rosé
Famille Cros-Pujol, Zangre, IGP Pays d’Oc, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2018
Silver, 90 points (12.5%)
70% Grenache, 30% Cinsault
This is a tasty crowd pleaser with an attractive pear nose. Very nice and drinkable with plenty of peach and crunchy red fruit flavours.
Les Jamelles, Clair de Gris, IGP Pays d’Oc, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2018
Silver, 90 points (13%)
100% Grenache Gris
Very pale pink with delicate floral notes. Crisp on the palate with light strawberry notes, a lovely creamy delicacy and persistent finish.
Red
Domaine de Castelnau, L’Etendoir des Fées, IGP Pays d’Oc, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2016
Platinum, 97 points (14%)
100% Syrah
This, rightfully, will cause many folks to swoon. Rich, dense, interesting and slightly evolved nose – lots of black fruit, some peppery spice and thyme/garrigue. Unashamedly rich and glossy in the mouth, this nonetheless retains beautiful balance and complexity. Big, leathery, lush and exotic – phenomenal Languedoc Syrah!
Domaine de Fabrègues, As de Coeur, IGP Pays d’Hérault, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2014
Gold, 95 points (14.5%)
50% Syrah, 50% Cabernet Sauvignon
Wild strawberry, mature blackcurrant and cassis aroma and flavour backed by a refined tannic structure. Very long. Lovely to drink now but will age further.
Les Jamelles, Vallée de la Bretonne Sélection Parcellaire Syrah, IGP Pays d’Oc, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2017
Silver, 90 points (14.3%)
100% Syrah
Bright red fruit, olive and herb nose. Modern, fruit-forward and well-made with fine-grained tannins and a long, peppery finish. Good development potential.
Maison Castel, Syrah, IGP Pays d’Oc, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2018
Silver, 90 points (12%)
100% Syrah
Opaque purple red with some violet scents. Medium bodied with a juicy freshness and elegant red fruit notes. Pleasant finish. Very appealing and drinkable.
Maison Lorgeril, L’Orangeraie Cabernet Franc, IGP Pays d’Oc, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2018
Silver, 90 points (13.5%)
100% Cabernet Franc
Aromatic with hints of cassis and bergamot. Fresh, tempered palate with well-judged tannins. An appetising style with marked varietal typicity that would match a variety of dishes.
Mas Champart, IGP Pays d’Oc, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2017
Silver, 90 points (14%)
92% Cabernet Franc, 8% Carignan
Wild raspberries and dried Mediterranean herbs on the nose. Inky, deep and vinous palate with very fine, firm tannins and fine acid balance. A pleasingly authentic red with real southern character.