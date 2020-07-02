Languedoc-Roussillon: 90+ point wines from DWWA 2019

In the August 2020 issue of Decanter, Andy Howard MW delves deep into the appellation and wines of IGP Pays d’Oc stating, “Pays d’Oc is actually a treasure-trove of fascinating wines and dynamic producers… Freedom of expression is the mantra adopted by both producers and regulatory bodies, with 58 different grape varieties approved for use within today’s IGP.”

To add to Howard’s wine recommendations in Decanter magazine, below we highlight a selection of DWWA 2019 award-winning white, red and rosé wines that provide both great quality and value from IGP Pays d’Oc, all receiving 90+ points from our expert judges at the Decanter World Wine Awards.

DWWA 2019: Top wines of the Pays d’Oc

For stockists and additional wine details, select the wine of interest

White

Gold, 95 points (13%)

100% Viognier

Aromatic and very tropical nose with mango, pineapple and lychee. Round and supple on the palate with a generous mouthfeel, good varietal character and a long finish.

Silver, 91 points (13%)

100% Viognier

Delightful peach and citrus nose. Good varietal expression and richness on the creamy palate. Moderate, limey length.

Silver, 91 points (13.5%)

70% Chardonnay, 20% Sauvignon Blanc, 10% Viognier

Quite a lot of toasty oak on the nose with ripe with flavours of cantaloupe, baked apple, pineapple and caramel with hints of vanilla and toast. Excellent length.

Silver, 91 points (13.6%)

80% Chardonnay, 20% Viognier

Apricot, sweet spice and vanilla nose. This is intense and concentrated with lots of lovely banana, cream, honey and stone fruit flavours. Deeply concentrated, softly rounded and polished.

Les Jamelles, Viognier, IGP Pays d’Oc, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2018 Silver, 91 points (13.2%)

100% Viognier

Floral, aromatic, apricot and white flowers on the nose. Great value for money, this has good varietal expression with its long peachy finish.

Silver, 90 points (12.5%)

70% Grenache, 30% Cinsault

This is a tasty crowd pleaser with an attractive pear nose. Very nice and drinkable with plenty of peach and crunchy red fruit flavours.

Silver, 90 points (13%)

100% Grenache Gris

Very pale pink with delicate floral notes. Crisp on the palate with light strawberry notes, a lovely creamy delicacy and persistent finish.

Red

Platinum, 97 points (14%)

100% Syrah

This, rightfully, will cause many folks to swoon. Rich, dense, interesting and slightly evolved nose – lots of black fruit, some peppery spice and thyme/garrigue. Unashamedly rich and glossy in the mouth, this nonetheless retains beautiful balance and complexity. Big, leathery, lush and exotic – phenomenal Languedoc Syrah!

Gold, 95 points (14.5%)

50% Syrah, 50% Cabernet Sauvignon

Wild strawberry, mature blackcurrant and cassis aroma and flavour backed by a refined tannic structure. Very long. Lovely to drink now but will age further.